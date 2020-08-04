Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Critter compost: Pakistan plans to use locusts to nourish crops

The project team bought the bugs for 20 Pakistani rupees ($0.12) a kilo, then sold them to a nearby processing plant, which dried them and mixed them into chicken feed, Ali said. The aim was to help control the locust surge in forested and heavily populated areas, where widespread pesticide spraying is not possible, while also generating income for communities hit by the swarms.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:31 IST
FEATURE-Critter compost: Pakistan plans to use locusts to nourish crops

By Rina Saeed Khan ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - First the idea was to feed them to chickens, now the plan is to grind them into fertiliser - as more locust swarms threaten Pakistan's crops, a project aims to test ways of killing and using the voracious pests for the benefit of local communities.

Pakistan's worst locust infestation in about 30 years started in June 2019, when the insects came over from Iran in a surge climate experts link to changing conditions conducive to the spread of the insects. This summer, the locusts are breeding locally, says the Pakistani government, which is trying to head off another attack by spraying pesticides on newborn locusts - called hoppers because they cannot fly - in desert areas on the Indian border.

But worries that the pesticides could be harmful to plants, animals and people have motivated researchers to seek chemical-free methods of cutting the locust population. "We wanted to come up with a locust control project that would be environmentally friendly and sustainable," said biotechnologist Johar Ali.

For Ali and his colleague Muhammad Khurshid, who was working for the food ministry at the time, the answer was chicken feed. In February, the state-run Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) sent Ali and Khurshid, now with the privatisation ministry, to implement a three-day trial in Punjab province in eastern Pakistan.

During an infestation this spring, villagers in Okara district plucked locusts - which are largely immobile at night - off trees in a nearby forest, gathering about 20 tonnes of the flying insects. The project team bought the bugs for 20 Pakistani rupees ($0.12) a kilo, then sold them to a nearby processing plant, which dried them and mixed them into chicken feed, Ali said.

The aim was to help control the locust surge in forested and heavily populated areas, where widespread pesticide spraying is not possible, while also generating income for communities hit by the swarms. "It's an out-of-box solution," Ali said. "It could easily be scaled up in our populated rural areas. Yes, in our desert areas where locusts breed, chemical sprays make sense - but not in areas where we have farms with crops, livestock and people."

In June, the government shifted the focus from chicken feed to compost, after PARC decided fertiliser was a safer and more feasible use for the insects. Last month, communities living in the desert areas of Cholistan, Tharparkar, Nara and Thal were trained on how to catch locusts as they head there to breed for the season.

The next step is to look at how to turn the pests into organic fertiliser, explained PARC chairman Muhammad Azeem Khan. By providing a "slow and continuous" release of nutrients, the compost could help farmers increase their yields by 30% and cut their use of chemical fertiliser in half, he said.

PESTICIDE WORRIES Pakistan's current locust problem started with what Muhammad Tariq Khan, technical director of the food security ministry's plant protection department, called a "climate change-induced international locust crisis" in Yemen and East Africa.

"Two big cyclones in 2018 dumped enough water in a desert area called the Empty Quarter in the Arabian Peninsula for three generations of locusts to grow undetected," he said. Torn by civil war, Yemen was unable to focus on exterminating the pests, which lay their eggs beneath the soil, and so "they came up like a bomb", Khan said.

July's monsoon rains arrived 10 days earlier than usual in Pakistan, creating moist soil conditions favourable for the locusts to breed in the border desert area, Khan said. Swarms are also expected to arrive soon in Pakistan from Somalia, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization estimates losses to agriculture from locusts this year could be as high as 353 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) for winter crops like wheat and potatoes and about 464 billion rupees for summer crops. "You can't eradicate locusts, but you can control them. In this situation we have to rely on chemicals," Khan said.

So far, insecticide-spraying operations have been carried out in 32 affected districts - both desert and cropping areas - spread over 2.6 million acres (about 1 million hectares). But Shan Junejo, who grows cotton, wheat and rice on several hundred acres in Sindh, said he and many other farmers worry the pesticides could be bad for the environment, as well as humans.

"The government needs to look into procuring eco-friendly pesticides – otherwise entire ecosystems are going to be affected," he said. FEED TO FERTILISER

The danger posed by pesticides was one reason PARC decided to use the locusts to boost crops instead of feeding chickens. Pakistan's pesticide-spraying operations had made it impossible to ensure the locusts eaten by poultry would be chemical-free, said PARC's Azeem Khan.

"Sprayed locusts, if used as feed, are a threat to human health," he said. The new project, which has been approved by the National Locust Control Center, will entail buying living and dead locusts from local communities at 25 rupees per kilo.

The bugs will then be mixed with bio-waste such as manure and vegetation to turn them into compost, Azeem Khan said. PARC is now analysing samples of dead and decomposing locusts that have been sprayed with insecticide to assess the levels of chemical residue on them, he noted.

The PARC chairman said the government had earmarked $15 million for the project, with just over half going to the communities and the rest towards compost-processing. Locust expert and independent consultant Chaudhry Inayatullah warned such interventions may have little effect in controlling millions of desert locusts once they start swarming.

"The time to trap and kill (locusts) is during their solitary phase in winter, when there are just four or five individuals per acre," he said. When locust swarms start spreading across borders, breeding and looking for food, he said, "monitoring their movement pattern is essential and (insecticide) spraying - both ground and aerial - is the only solution to control them". ($1 = 167.0800 Pakistani rupees)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing will retaliate if Chinese journalists forced to leave US: Global Times editor

China will retaliate if all Chinese journalists based in the United States are forced to leave the country, Chinese state media Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday. Given that the US side hasnt renewed visas of Chinese jou...

White Sox win 5th straight, take down Brewers

Jose Abreu had a two-run home run among his two hits and Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia had three hits apiece as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Monday night. Chicago extended its winning streak to a seas...

'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King in talks to join Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

Joey King is currently in talks to join Brad Pitts upcoming action-adventure series Bullet Train. According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on famous Japanese novel Marie Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and is helmed by David Leitch.T...

US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump

President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September 15 as the deadline for the popular Chinese short video app to be out of business in the country unless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020