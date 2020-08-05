Three cranes collapse at India's biggest container port near Mumbai
Three cranes collapsed at India's largest container port on the outskirts of Mumbai due to strong winds on Wednesday, police and port officials said. The port is still assessing the impact of the collapse on the operations, its chairman, Sanjay Sethi, told Reuters.
Three cranes collapsed at India's largest container port on the outskirts of Mumbai due to strong winds on Wednesday, police and port officials said. Heavy rainfall has hit India's west coast since Monday night, flooding parts of the financial capital. Wind speeds picked up on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
No one was injured when the cranes collapsed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said in a Tweet. The port is still assessing the impact of the collapse on the operations, its chairman, Sanjay Sethi, told Reuters.
