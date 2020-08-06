Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar wallows and stocks inch higher as stimulus eyed

The dollar languished and just about everything else rose on Thursday, as markets took patchy U.S. economic data as a harbinger of ever more stimulus and brinkmanship on Capitol Hill as a sign that a deal on a new U.S. stimulus package is close. Following Wall Street's lead, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended the week's rally by 0.3% to a fresh six-and-a-half-month high.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 07:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar wallows and stocks inch higher as stimulus eyed

The dollar languished and just about everything else rose on Thursday, as markets took patchy U.S. economic data as a harbinger of ever more stimulus and brinkmanship on Capitol Hill as a sign that a deal on a new U.S. stimulus package is close.

Following Wall Street's lead, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended the week's rally by 0.3% to a fresh six-and-a-half-month high. Japan's Nikkei index was steady and Asian currencies were on the march, with the Australian dollar gaining to around 72 U.S. cents, and the Korean won and Malaysian ringgit touching their strongest since March.

S&P 500 futures firmed, oil rose and gold inched back toward a record high hit overnight. "If it's got a pulse, people will buy it now," said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING in Singapore.

He said it was clear the global recovery is not a "V-shaped" rebound, but markets are focused almost completely on the help that fiscal and monetary policymakers are providing, even if the next U.S. government package is likely to reduce spending from current levels. "Short of apocalyptic news, we are going to see these markets carrying on going up because central banks are printing and printing (money) and it simply has to go somewhere," Carnell said.

Top congressional Democrats and White House officials appeared to harden their stances on the new coronavirus relief plan on Wednesday, with few hints of compromise or that an unemployment benefit as generous as $600 a week could continue. But investors interpreted Senate Republican Roy Blunt's remark that "if there's not a deal by Friday, there won't be a deal," as a sign there would be a compromise.

Federal Reserve policymakers also encouraged lawmakers to provide more aid. And in any case, plenty is on the way - with a modest selloff in the bond market after the U.S. Treasury flagged borrowing a gigantic $947 billion this quarter, about $270 billion more than it previously estimated.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt rose 3 basis points and was steady at 0.5445% on Thursday. EARNINGS SURPRISE

Positive sentiment on Wall Street was further bolstered by company earnings, with a surprise quarterly profit from Walt Disney Co and a slew of upbeat healthcare results. The Nasdaq minted a new record peak and closing high while the S&P 500 was up 0.6% and is less than 2% below its record high hit in February.

In Asia, it was Singaporean bank DBS bringing some cheer, with a shallower-than-feared plunge in second-quarter profit, helping shares in Southeast Asia's biggest lender gain. Investors are watching a crucial Indian central bank meeting later on Thursday, with around two thirds of economists polled by Reuters expecting an easing in interest rates.

U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT provides the next read on the pace of hiring, while sterling also traded cautiously ahead of a Bank of England policy decision due at 0600 GMT. No changes are expected but some traders are looking for a dovish tilt in language.

"There is still a bit of uncertainty around whether the Bank will eventually move the policy rate into negative territory," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank. "Pricing expectations are at 0.05% (compared with a current rate at 0.1%), so some in the market are betting on a move."

Sterling last sat 0.1% firmer at $1.3127 and other majors were steady - with the euro at $1.1871 and the yen at 105.55 per dollar. In commodity markets, Brent crude inched back toward a five-month high touched overnight, rising 0.1% to $45.23 per barrel and U.S. crude was steady at $42.15 per barrel.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philippine economy dives into recession in worst slump on record

The Philippine economy plunged by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, as economic activity was hammered by one of the worlds longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns.The S...

Mexico inaugurates dam that is flooding Indigenous sites

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador inaugurated a dam in northern Mexico on Wednesday even though work was symbolically suspended by anthropologists because it is flooding thousand-year-old Indigenous sites containing rock carvings and the ...

Tokyo governor to call for restraint in travel during upcoming holidays

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is expected to urge residents of the Japanese capital to stay home as much as possible over an upcoming major holiday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, local media reported Thursday. Japans Obon festival, a time...

'Birth Control' for Birds?

Since the time of the ancient Egyptians, pigeons have followed the progressive development of mankind. A common sight in virtually every urban area, feral pigeons have historically served as a food source, experimental model, hobby and even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020