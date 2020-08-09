Left Menu
Renault expands sales, service network in Apr-Jul period

This is reflected by our robust product enhancement strategy, our rapid network expansion and fervent efforts to ensure customer delight," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said. Although the company is cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that the automaker is attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners, he added.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Automaker Renault India on Sunday said it added 17 new sales and service touchpoints in April-July period in order to increase its reach across the country. The new touchpoints include 14 showrooms and three workshops, Renault India said in a statement.

The network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets, it added. The new facilities have come up in Himachal Pradesh (4), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (2), Uttar Pradesh (2), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, the automaker said.

With the addition of these facilities, the company's sales network has expanded to more than 390 sales and 470 plus service touchpoints, which includes over 200 workshop on wheels locations across the country, it added. "India is an important market for Renault's global growth plans, and we have a thorough business strategy for this dynamic automotive market. This is reflected by our robust product enhancement strategy, our rapid network expansion and fervent efforts to ensure customer delight," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

Although the company is cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that the automaker is attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners, he added. "This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country," Mamillapalle said.

In July 2020, Renault recorded sales of 6,422 units, a 75.5 per cent growth over the same month last year, and there is an encouraging response to the recently launched Triber AMT and the new versions introduced in the KWID range, the company said. Renault will take its product strategy forward with the launch of Duster with an all-new turbo petrol engine, it added.

"We have always taken concerted efforts to best serve our customers and expanding our dealership network is one of the ways we can cater more efficiently to our growing customer base," Renault India Head - Sales and Network Sudhir Malhotra said..

