Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar tries to keep rally alive in a short market

Turnover was light with Tokyo on a holiday and considerable uncertainty on whether U.S. policymakers can agree a new package of fiscal support for the virus-hit economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks, after President Donald Trump took executive actions on unemployment benefits.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 04:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar tries to keep rally alive in a short market

The U.S. dollar was trying to keep a rare rally together on Monday as its longest losing streak in a decade left much of the market structurally short of the currency and vulnerable to a squeeze on any upbeat news. Bears were caught out by a better payrolls report on Friday, which pushed Treasury yields higher into this week's massive $112 billion debt sale. Yet the dollar still ended lower for the seventh week in a row.

"Our portfolio has been positioned for a number of weeks now for a narrowly weaker USD as a consequence of the independent surge in COVID-19 infections in the U.S. that has opened up a decent gap in near-term economic performance, especially against Europe," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note. "Our positions have been concentrated in the EUR-bloc, reflecting also the structural improvement in the European policy framework following the agreement over the recovery fund."

The euro held at $1.773 on Monday, having hit a two-year high of $1.1915 last week, which now acts as major resistance. Support comes in around $1.1755 and $1.1694. Turnover was light with Tokyo on a holiday and considerable uncertainty on whether U.S. policymakers can agree a new package of fiscal support for the virus-hit economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks, after President Donald Trump took executive actions on unemployment benefits. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a fraction firmer at 93.434 and just above a two-year trough.

The dollar was a little steadier on the yen at 105.89 , well above the recent low of 104.17 but facing stiff resistance at 106.46. Investors were wary of a fresh flare up in Sino-U.S. tensions with trade talks scheduled for August 15 even as Washington imposed sanctions on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

Any breakdown in talks would tend to benefit the dollar, and the safe-haven Swiss franc, at the expense of the Japanese yen and commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar. On the data front, the U.S. has consumer prices on Wednesday and retail sales on Friday, which is expected to show a solid bounce in spending albeit before the latest round of social restrictions took some steam out of the economy.

A raft of Chinese figures is due this week, which is forecast to show a continued recovery, while EU production data is also expected to please.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 9

China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 9, compared with 23 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement 35 of the new infections were imported cases...

Australia reports biggest one day rise in new COVID-19 deaths

Australia reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the countrys virus hot spot fell to a near two week low. Officials in Victoria state, which is the epicentre of Australias se...

Rain suspends Orioles-Nationals in sixth inning

The game between the visiting Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals was suspended in the top of the sixth inning Sunday. At that point, the Orioles held a 5-2 lead. The grounds crew at Nationals Park had problems getting their tarp on ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSingapore charges Wirecard agent with falsification of accounts httpson.ft.com2Cczkt0 UK critic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020