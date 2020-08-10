Left Menu
Prosenjit Chatterjee and Richa Sharma's film Panaah on domestic violence meets with an overwhelming response

Lal Bhatia of David & Goliath Films recently released a short film 'Panaah' as a response to the alarming statistics and surge in cases of domestic violence in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:37 IST
Prosenjit Chatterjee and Richa Sharma's film Panaah on domestic violence meets with an overwhelming response
Richa Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lal Bhatia of David & Goliath recently released a short film 'Panaah' as a response to the alarming statistics and surge in cases of domestic violence in India. The production house has also produced music videos and short films on social issues. The film Panaah has received huge appreciation and an overwhelming response among masses in the country. The production house aims to bring a change in society with this short film.

The film revolves around Bumba Da played by Bengali film industry superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and actress Richa Sharma. Richa Sharma is a successful corporate professional, who cannot take a step to dissolve her marriage due to societal taboo around divorce. "The entire objective of the film was to make it look real and a slice of life from daily situations. The film is a spontaneous response to the irony of a woman who stays home is safe at home. It reminds a woman to speak up and let herself be heard when she is suffering from domestic abuse," said Joydeep Sen, director of the film.

The film has already crossed one million views within five days of its release. "The support of the National Human Rights Commission gave an added meaning to our vision. It helped us move in the right direction, and we have received huge support from people to fight against such evil issues," added Joydeep. The moment Prosenjit Chatterjee heard the script, Prosenjit got super excited and emotional about it. He said he just had to do this for the greater good.

Richa Sharma- Mrs India International 2011 and Brand Ambassador of David & Goliath, Richa Sharma, came on board immediately, as soon as she heard the concept of the film. It was too strong a subject for her to turndown and one which is very close to her heart. Panaah encourages women to report domestic violence and through Sameer's character tells women to not stay quiet but act on this social evil in society. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

