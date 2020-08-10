US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher after Trump's virus relief orders

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher after Trump's virus relief ordersReuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:08 IST
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.73 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,488.21.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.76 points, or 0.14%, at 3,356.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.74 points, or 0.21%, to 11,033.73 at the opening bell.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- COVID-19