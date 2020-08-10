Left Menu
Development News Edition

Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist

European shares closed slightly higher on Monday as growth-sensitive cyclical stocks got a boost from improving economic data out of China, but renewed U.S.-China tensions hit technology shares. With trading volumes dwindling as traders leave for summer holidays, the broader European STOXX 600 index held to tight ranges, ending the session 0.3% higher.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:46 IST
Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares closed slightly higher on Monday as growth-sensitive cyclical stocks got a boost from improving economic data out of China, but renewed U.S.-China tensions hit technology shares.

With trading volumes dwindling as traders leave for summer holidays, the broader European STOXX 600 index held to tight ranges, ending the session 0.3% higher. The benchmark saw trading volume down to nearly 75% of its 30-day moving average. Data showed China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices, and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, lifting hopes of an economic rebound in the world's second-largest economy.

Energy majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total rose between 1.3% and 3% as crude oil prices rose. Banking sector stocks rose 2.0%, leading sectoral gains, while the travel & leisure index, which has dealt a heavy blow in the wake of the health crisis, rose 0.9%.

Carnival Plc jumped 9.3% as it planned to resume AIDA Cruises sailing operations from German ports at the start of September. However, equity analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove argued they do not see a case for a sustained rally in the cyclical stocks.

"For Cyclicals and Value to work from here, one needs to see continued acceleration in the PMIs. We think this is unlikely," JPMorgan's Mislav Matejka wrote to clients. Technology stocks, which have outperformed this year in Europe, slid 1.5% on worries over the heightening U.S-China rift ahead of scheduled talks on Aug. 15 to review the trade agreement signed in January.

Dutch tech investor Prosus slid for a third day running as the United States prepares ban on two popular Chinese apps, WeChat and TikTok. Investors were also monitoring the negotiations between White House officials and Democrats over a fifth bill to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders and memorandums aimed at unemployment benefits, evictions, student loans, and payroll taxes until the more concrete stimulus bill could be passed. Among other individual movers, Norwegian energy firm Equinor rose 1.4% after it appointed a company executive Anders Opedal as chief executive officer.

In Britain, fashion retailer Superdry jumped 18.7% after agreeing a new 70 million pounds ($91.5 million) lending facility, while AA also surged after Sky News reported that Apollo Global Management was weighing a 3 billion pound takeover bid for the roadside recovery group.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM seeks Centre's nod for using SDRF funds fully for COVID-19; Thanks PM for sending NDRF teams

Citing the double blow of COVID-19 and monsoon fury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday demanded that the states be allowed to use funds fully from the State Disaster Relief Fund SDRF for the fight against the pandemic, removing ...

Lebanon government resigns after deadly Beirut blast

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his government after a powerful Beirut port explosion sparked public uproar against the countrys leaders.Diab, in a televised speech, said the detonation of highly-e...

Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline showcasing over 6800 projects, the Ministry of Finance said. The NIP project database will help in providing real-time upd...

Orrisa HC leaves it to state govt to take call on reopening of temples as per SC directive

Orissa High Court Monday left it to the state government to take a call on reopening of places of worship in the state in view of the pandemic as per the Supreme Court directive. The HC in a joint hearing disposed of three PILs pertaining t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020