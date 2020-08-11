Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 12 paise higher at 74.78 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 74.78 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:55 IST
Rupee settles 12 paise higher at 74.78 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 74.78 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said gains in the domestic currency were supported by foreign fund inflows into domestic equity and debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 302.88 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.83 against the US dollar and gained further ground to settle at 74.78, up 12 paise over its previous close of 74.90.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 93.46. Market participants will track Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers scheduled to be released later in the day for further cues, they said.

After touching a high of 38,556.27, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared some gains to end 224.93 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 38,407.01. The NSE Nifty jumped 52.35 points or 0.46 per cent to finish at 11,322.50. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.47 per cent to USD 45.20 per barrel. "Indian rupee gained in line with other Asian currencies amid weakness in dollar," HDFC Securities Deputy Head Retail Research, Devarsh Vakil said. Markets will keep an eye on US-China headlines, after tensions between the two countries heated up again with China putting sanctions on some US officials in retaliation for the Hong Kong dispute, Vakil said.

China has announced unspecified sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads of organisations. The two sides are scheduled to hold virtual trade talks at the end of the week. "Rupee expected to add gains as foreign fund inflows pour in. Technically, spot USDINR is having strong support near 74.50 and resistance at 75.50," Vakil said.

Further news that US President Donald Trump plans to cut taxes on capital gains and on middle income earners boosted market sentiments, traders said. "The Indian Rupee appreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday and logged its best day against the dollar in three weeks, tracking buoyant risk appetite in the region due to positive expectations on the fiscal stimulus deal and in anticipation of more dollar equity portfolio flows," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.

Asian currencies gained on hopes that a US fiscal stimulus would support a quicker rebound in the world's largest economy. This also supported our domestic unit, Iyer noted. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 74.8780 and for rupee/euro at 88.3276. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 97.8411 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 70.79.PTI MR

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'great' bond with China's Xi changed after COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping has frayed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart in a long time.I used to have a ve...

Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indores Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday. Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart atta...

US skeptical of Russia's virus vaccine safety

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says its more important to have a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus than to be the first to produce a vaccine. Azar, on a visit to Taiwan, was asked by ABC on Tuesday what he...

Delhi govt has released at least 47 prisoners: Jain

New Delhi, Aug 11 PT The Sentence Review Board of Delhi goverment decided to release at least 47 prisoners, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Jain, who also heads the board, said that no Pakistani nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020