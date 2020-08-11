Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey to issue Mediterranean exploration licences, raising tensions with Greece

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey's Oruc Reis exploration vessel would continue its work, which Greece has decried as illegal, and Ankara would issue new seismic exploration and drilling licenses by the end of August. "Our determination is unfaltering here," he told reporters in Ankara.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:58 IST
Turkey to issue Mediterranean exploration licences, raising tensions with Greece
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Turkey will issue gas exploration and drilling licences in the eastern Mediterranean, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, further raising tensions with Greece which said it would seek an emergency EU meeting to address the issue. The two NATO allies vehemently disagree about their overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean, based on conflicting views of how far their continental shelves extend in waters dotted with islands.

On Monday Turkey sent an exploration vessel into a disputed area, ending a brief period of calm brokered by Germany. Ankara said a maritime deal Greece signed with Egypt last week showed it could not trust Athens, and vowed to continue surveying waters that are also claimed by Greece and Cyprus. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey's Oruc Reis exploration vessel would continue its work, which Greece has decried as illegal, and Ankara would issue new seismic exploration and drilling licenses by the end of August.

"Our determination is unfaltering here," he told reporters in Ankara. "We will not compromise in any way from this." Backing up Cavusoglu's unyielding tone, Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun tweeted on Tuesday video footage of Turkish fighter jets, warships and exploration vessels deployed at sea.

"Every drop of our blue homeland is sacred," Altun tweeted, referring to a doctrine championed by recent Turkish naval commanders calling for Ankara to adopt a more muscular approach in its coastal waters. Turkey says it has the longest coastline in the eastern Mediterranean but is penned in to a narrow strip of coastal water by the presence of numerous small Greek islands close to its shore. Greece and other regional states cite a United Nations accord to support their maritime demarcations.

ATHENS SEEKS EMERGENCY EU MEETING Greece said it would request an emergency meeting of the European Union foreign affairs council, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

The European Union, which has imposed an entry ban and asset freeze on two Turkish energy executives, called for dialogue. "The latest developments are extremely worrying," European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said. Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that two months of talks between Greece and Turkey had led to "an understanding" between them which was then scuppered by Thursday's announcement of the Greek-Egyptian deal.

"The moment the accord with Egypt was announced, we received very clear orders from our president. 'Stop the talks'," Kalin told broadcaster CNN Turk at the weekend. The United States, saying it took no position on maritime boundary issues of other states, expressed deep concern at Turkey's exploration work and called for a return to talks.

"We strongly support dialogue between Greece and Turkey and encourage the parties to resume discussing these issues," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'great' bond with China's Xi changed after COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping has frayed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart in a long time.I used to have a ve...

Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies of heart attack after testing positive for coronavirus

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indores Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday. Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart atta...

US skeptical of Russia's virus vaccine safety

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says its more important to have a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus than to be the first to produce a vaccine. Azar, on a visit to Taiwan, was asked by ABC on Tuesday what he...

Delhi govt has released at least 47 prisoners: Jain

New Delhi, Aug 11 PT The Sentence Review Board of Delhi goverment decided to release at least 47 prisoners, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Jain, who also heads the board, said that no Pakistani nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020