Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador says China restoring shrimp exports following COVID-19 dispute

Ecuador expects a quick resolution to a trade dispute with China over traces of coronavirus in a container of exported shrimp that led Beijing to suspend imports from three companies, Ecuador's production and trade minister said on Tuesday. Chinese officials last month said they found six positive results in tests for coronavirus in the walls of a container carrying frozen Ecuadorean shrimp, even through the shrimp and inner packaging tested negative.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 04:07 IST
Ecuador says China restoring shrimp exports following COVID-19 dispute

Ecuador expects a quick resolution to a trade dispute with China over traces of coronavirus in a container of exported shrimp that led Beijing to suspend imports from three companies, Ecuador's production and trade minister said on Tuesday.

Chinese officials last month said they found six positive results in tests for coronavirus in the walls of a container carrying frozen Ecuadorean shrimp, even through the shrimp and inner packaging tested negative. China has given the green light for one of the three companies to resume exports after Ecuador agreed to improve shipping protocols, Ivan Ontaneda said in an interview, adding that the other two should be approved soon.

"We are in the final stretch for the other two establishments to also overcome the impasse," said Ontaneda, who oversees the country's fishing industry. "The virtual inspections were completed to (their) satisfaction, with positive feedback on quality standards."

One of the three companies, Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila SA, sent Reuters a June 10 letter to clients in which it said it had received authorization from China to resume exports. The other two companies, Empacreci SA and Empacadora Del Pacifico SA, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An oil-producing nation, Ecuador exported nearly $4 billion of shrimp in 2019, 55% of which went to China, according to official data. But shrimp sales have dropped in the last two months due to the economic effects of the coronavirus, as have remittances from emigrees, which are historically an important source of foreign exchange for Ecuador.

"Today we're relying on income from non-oil exports, this income must be increased," said Ontaneda. Social distancing measures meant to control the pandemic cost the economy some $7 billion between mid-March and August due to declines in industrial and commercial activity.

The government needs about $4 billion to reactivate idled businesses, he added.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Final weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa in limbo

The final two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa, including a sold-out clash at Eden Park between the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, have been placed into limbo with a fresh outbreak of novel coronavirus. New Zealands government said...

New Zealand PM Ardern says dissolution of parliament deferred

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election has been deferred until Monday, following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country.New Zealands parliament...

Heat, Thunder seek momentum as playoffs approach

The last time the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder met, way back in mid-January in Oklahoma City, it looked like both teams rosters were about to change significantly. The Thunder, looking toward a rebuild after offseason trades sen...

Indians place RHPs Clevinger, Plesac on restricted list

The Cleveland Indians placed right-handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday. The move comes after the two hurlers broke team safety and health policies and by going out with friends on Saturday night in Chicago....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020