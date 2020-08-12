Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isuzu partners with TASL for vehicle services chain

Under the partnership programme, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of “MyTVS” providing dedicated and shared services within their existing Isuzu service premises itself, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement. The facility of 'MyTVS' within the Isuzu workshop premises will have dedicated facilities for other brands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:11 IST
Isuzu partners with TASL for vehicle services chain
Representative Image.

Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors on Wednesday said it has partnered with TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL) to allow its dealer partners in India to become franchisees of the multi-brand vehicle services chain, MyTVS, of the latter. Under the partnership programme, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of "MyTVS" providing dedicated and shared services within their existing Isuzu service premises itself, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

The facility of 'MyTVS' within the Isuzu workshop premises will have dedicated facilities for other brands. The predominant part of the workshop will, however, continue to operate as an exclusive Isuzu facility while some services will be shared, it added. "This will bring about efficiencies and ensure better viability for the dealer while providing more reach for "MyTVS"," the company said. Commenting on the development, Isuzu Motors India deputy managing director Ken Takashima said,"We are constantly working on making our facilities increasingly viable. This unique partnership will enhance the dealer's ability to offer dedicated services to Isuzu customers as well as connect with customers of other brands." TASL managing director G Srinivasa Raghavan said, "It is a decisive strategic deal that has the potential to disrupt the way the Indian automobile industry functions. The fact that brick and mortar dealership/service centre are capital intensive, this coexistence model will ease that burden." He further said, "We see this partnership as a catalyst to thrive on each other's strengths and customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries. For MyTVS, a partner like Isuzu will further strengthen our service portfolio range and help us penetrate in the western part of the country." The first of such facility was opened on Wednesday at the vehicle maker's dealership, Torque Isuzu, in Ahmedabad. Isuzu Motors India has dedicated dealer touch-points located in 49 locations across the country. TASL through MyTVS provides an integrated multi-brand aftermarket car service with more than 600 service facilities, including company-owned as well as affiliated partner garages, across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Maharashtra.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 detained in latest Belarus election protests

Police detained over 1,000 people in Belarus during the latest protests against the results of the countrys presidential election, officials said Wednesday. Rallies took place in 25 Belarusian cities on Tuesday and overnight, Interior Minis...

Tata Tele Maharashtra Q1 loss widens to Rs 1,070 cr

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd TTML on Wednesday reported widening of loss to Rs 1,070 crore in the April-June quarter mainly due to a provision of Rs 776.77 crore to clear revenue dues to the government. The co...

UK PM Johnson says Scottish train incident is "very serious"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the derailment of a train near Stonehaven in Scotland on Wednesday morning as a very serious incident.I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are wi...

Its now DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu: V P Duraisamy

The BJPs growth in Tamil Nadu has altered the political landscape in the state and the 2021 Assembly elections will be a fight between it and DMK, under a BJP-led alliance, the saffron partys state vice president V P Duraisamy claimed on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020