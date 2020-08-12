Isuzu partners with TASL for vehicle services chain

Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors on Wednesday said it has partnered with TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL) to allow its dealer partners in India to become franchisees of the multi-brand vehicle services chain, MyTVS, of the latter. Under the partnership programme, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of "MyTVS" providing dedicated and shared services within their existing Isuzu service premises itself, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

The facility of 'MyTVS' within the Isuzu workshop premises will have dedicated facilities for other brands. The predominant part of the workshop will, however, continue to operate as an exclusive Isuzu facility while some services will be shared, it added. "This will bring about efficiencies and ensure better viability for the dealer while providing more reach for "MyTVS"," the company said. Commenting on the development, Isuzu Motors India deputy managing director Ken Takashima said,"We are constantly working on making our facilities increasingly viable. This unique partnership will enhance the dealer's ability to offer dedicated services to Isuzu customers as well as connect with customers of other brands." TASL managing director G Srinivasa Raghavan said, "It is a decisive strategic deal that has the potential to disrupt the way the Indian automobile industry functions. The fact that brick and mortar dealership/service centre are capital intensive, this coexistence model will ease that burden." He further said, "We see this partnership as a catalyst to thrive on each other's strengths and customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries. For MyTVS, a partner like Isuzu will further strengthen our service portfolio range and help us penetrate in the western part of the country." The first of such facility was opened on Wednesday at the vehicle maker's dealership, Torque Isuzu, in Ahmedabad. Isuzu Motors India has dedicated dealer touch-points located in 49 locations across the country. TASL through MyTVS provides an integrated multi-brand aftermarket car service with more than 600 service facilities, including company-owned as well as affiliated partner garages, across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Maharashtra.