Left Menu
Development News Edition

China extends anti-dumping duties on optical fibres from India

It ruled that if the measures are terminated, the dumping of imported single-mode optical fibers from India may continue and Chinese domestic industries subsequently be impacted. On August 13, 2014, MOFCOM decided to impose anti-dumping duties on imported single-mode optical fibres from India, a decision which was valid for five years.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:58 IST
China extends anti-dumping duties on optical fibres from India

China on Thursday extended anti-dumping duties on single-mode optical fibres imported from India for five years. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOCOM) said the latest ruling will take effect from Friday and last five years, with punitive tariffs ranging between 7.4 per cent and 30.6 per cent, depending on the specific Indian manufacturers, official media here reported.

The decision came after MOFCOM evaluated the possible damage to Chinese industries if anti-dumping measures are terminated, at the request of the domestic single-mode optical fibre industry on August 13, 2019, the reports said. It ruled that if the measures are terminated, the dumping of imported single-mode optical fibers from India may continue and Chinese domestic industries subsequently be impacted.

On August 13, 2014, MOFCOM decided to impose anti-dumping duties on imported single-mode optical fibres from India, a decision which was valid for five years. Single-mode optical fibres, which are optical fibres designed to carry only a single mode of light within a certain wavelength range, have fast transmission rates, long transmission distances, and large transmission capacity.

The fibres are mainly used in networks such as long-haul communications, metropolitan networks, cable television, and fibre access networks such as fibre to the home (FTTH)..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar bars major election monitoring group from observing polls

A major election-monitoring group in Myanmar says it has been barred from observing polls set for November, raising questions about the credibility of a vote seen as a crucial test of democratic reforms in the country. Peoples Alliance for ...

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Efforts on to resume Delhi govt's free coaching scheme disrupted by COVID-19: Minister

Free coaching for meritorious students under a Delhi government scheme has hit COVID-19 roadblock, but efforts are on to resume the classes soon, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Coaching classes under the Jai B...

Reduce unsuccessful review to just one for each team: Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood says reducing the number of unsuccessful review to just one for each team as part of the Decision Review System DRS would have a better impact on Test cricket. In June this year, the games governing body ICC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020