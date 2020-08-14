Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down slightly after flirting with record levels again

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.12 points, or 0.29%, to 27,896.72, the S&P 500 lost 6.9 points, or 0.20%, to 3,373.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.27 points, or 0.27%, to 11,041.51. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased to 963,000 for the week ended Aug. 8, the lowest level since mid-March.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down slightly after flirting with record levels again

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after briefly trading above its record closing high level for a second day, and the Dow also fell in the wake of a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems Inc. The S&P 500 during the session broke above its record high closing level of 3,386.15 from Feb. 19, just before investors sold shares in anticipation of what proved to be the biggest slump in the U.S. economy since the Great Depression. Its intraday record high of 3,393.52 was also set on Feb. 19.

A slump in Cisco Systems weighed on the Dow and S&P 500 after the company forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below estimates. Concern about corporate outlooks has continued despite a mostly stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings season.

"The outlook for earnings in the next few quarters seems to be getting watered down by a lot of big companies," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "It's making for a sluggish market without a real catalyst to push it up and over the hurdle for good," he said.

Apple Inc rose, helping to support the Nasdaq and limiting losses in the S&P 500. Also limiting bearishness, jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since efforts to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States began five months ago.

Wall Street has recovered most of the trillions in market capitalization lost during the start of the pandemic and the Nasdaq was the first of the three major indexes to hit a record high in June. The Dow remains below its February peak. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.12 points, or 0.29%, to 27,896.72, the S&P 500 lost 6.9 points, or 0.20%, to 3,373.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.27 points, or 0.27%, to 11,041.51.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased to 963,000 for the week ended Aug. 8, the lowest level since mid-March. But the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement at the end of July likely contributed to the decline. Data last week showed the economy has regained only 9.3 million jobs of the 22 million jobs lost between February and April, indicating a long road to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Investors continue to hold on to hopes Democrats and the White House can reach agreement on a stimulus package to help the economy recover. Unemployment benefits have been a sticking point in their talks. The U.S. presidential election is expected to add another layer of uncertainty into markets, with roughly 12 weeks remaining until Election Day. (Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Uttaresh.V and Tom Brown)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sputtering Blues brace for Game 2 versus Canucks

Losing the first game of their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series doesnt put the defending champion St. Louis Blues on the ropes. However, another defeat at the hands of the upstart Vancouver Canucks in Fridays Game 2 in Ed...

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...

Mets ride Nido’s 6 RBIs to down Nats

Tomas Nido hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats as the New York Mets recorded an 8-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon to salvage a split of the four-game series. Nido helped the Met...

Two Republican senators ask U.S. FTC to investigate TikTok's data collection practices

Two U.S. Republican senators on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission for an investigation of video-sharing app TikToks consumer data collection and processing practices. The request was in a letter by Senator Jerry Moran, chair of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020