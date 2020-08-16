Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC begins fly ash supplies from UP plant

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has begun bulk supply of fly ash using newly developed infrastructure at its Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to distant cement plants. "NTPC Ltd has developed an infrastructure at Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to transport fly ash in bulk to cement plants, located at distance, at a cheaper cost," a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:49 IST
NTPC begins fly ash supplies from UP plant

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has begun bulk supply of fly ash using newly developed infrastructure at its Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to distant cement plants. The development is in line with the NTPC's commitment towards 100 per cent utilisation of fly ash from power plants, the company said in a statement. "NTPC Ltd has developed an infrastructure at Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to transport fly ash in bulk to cement plants, located at distance, at a cheaper cost," a company statement said. The infrastructure includes dry ash extraction, loading, weighment systems and silo storage system from station ESP (electrostatic precipitators). The effort marks the beginning of a new era for the transportation of fly ash from a remote location to a consumption centre, enabling power plants for upgrading the utilization of fly ash with the availability of additional material loading avenues for Indian Railways and accessibility of fly ash to the cement plants in an environment-friendly manner at a competitive price. During the financial year 2019-20, almost 44.33 million tonnes of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes, being 73.31 per cent of the ash generated. Moreover, the company is looking at new avenues of fly ash management like fly ash based geo-polymer road, use of bottom ash as replacement of fine aggregate (sand) in cement concrete. Also, NTPC has plans to set up fly ash classifier unit for export purposes

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising of 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020