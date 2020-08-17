Miners lift FTSE 100 for first time in 3 days on China stimulus

London's FTSE 100 index ended higher for the first time in three sessions on Monday as more stimulus in China powered mining stocks, while investors eyed a slate of economic data due later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.8%, with miners Rio Tinto Plc, BHP Group Plc and Anglo American Plc adding between 1.7% and 2.4%. Fresh liquidity from China's central bank helped investors brush past a delay in a weekend meeting of U.S. and Chinese officials to review their Phase-1 trade pact.

The FTSE 100 has bounced back 24% from a coronavirus-driven crash in March as data signalled a nascent rebound in key sectors such as housing, but a recent surge in COVID-19 infections has made investors cautious about betting on risky assets in the absence of a vaccine. The mid-cap FTSE 250, reversed earlier declines to close 0.2% higher. Meat processor Cranswick Plc boosted the index with a 6.5% jump after it said it expected retail demand to normalise in the rest of the year as more people start dining out. Eating in during lockdowns helped Cranswick's revenue surge 25% in the first quarter.

"There is the potential for positive surprises from the retail sales data or the flash PMIs, if the positive impact of restrictions being relaxed can be sustained," said Ian Williams, economics and strategy analyst at Peel Hunt. Travel and leisure stocks fell for their fourth straight day after Britain expanded its quarantine list to include France and other countries last week.