Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, bonds stable after Chinese stocks rally

Global equities markets edged higher and perceived safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries gained on Monday as investors weighed further financial stimulus in China against tightening economic restrictions in Italy after a resurgence of coronavirus cases among young people. Chinese blue chips led the way with gains of 2.35% as the country's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the financial system. Beijing also granted a patent for a CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCOV.

Coronavirus cases in Italy have doubled over the past two weeks, prompting the country to reimpose restrictions on bars and nightclubs. Rabobank strategist Bas Van Geffen said the past few months had seen optimism build about a strong economic bounce-back, but the reimposition of restrictions was an indication of challenges.

"We have already cautioned that this is not going to be a V- shaped recovery... and perhaps this is a sort of a sign to the markets that it is not going to be (a quick recovery)," Van Geffen said. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42% following broad rallies in Asia and slight gains in Europe.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.72 points, or 0.22%, to 27,869.3, the S&P 500 gained 10.53 points, or 0.31%, to 3,383.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.93 points, or 0.76%, to 11,103.23 The U.S. second-quarter earnings season wraps up with major retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot and Kohls, reporting this week.

Sino-American relations remain a sticking point with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday saying he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology major Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok. Investors are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting.

"Market participants will be looking for insight into the details and exact timing of when the Fed's Monetary Policy Review will be completed, and also for more clarity with respect to the potential timing and structure of any changes to forward guidance," analysts at NatWest Markets noted. Speculation is rife that the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time to make up for the years it has run below that level.

That view combined with massive new debt supply to cause a sharp increase in longer-term bond yields last week, with 30-year yields rising 21 basis points as the curve steepened. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 0.6736%, from 0.709% late on Friday, while the dollar index fell 0.175%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.1865

U.S. crude recently rose 1% to $42.43 per barrel and Brent was at $44.96, up 0.36% on the day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon needs 2-week lockdown after "shocking" COVID-19 rise, minister says

Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.The countrys health ministry registered a record 456 new inf...

Floods in Andhra continue; Godavari past 20-lakh cusecs mark

EDS Updating with details Amaravati, Aug 17 PTI The flood in river Godavari crossed the 20-lakh cusecs mark by 8 pm on Monday, leaving tens of villages inundated along its course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, b...

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of power-sharing deal

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered on Monday, some burning car tyres, to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform. The agreemen...

UK does U-turn on board-level exam results after failed computer algorithm

The UK government on Monday did a U-turn and issued an apology over inconsistencies caused by computer algorithm-based A-Level exam results, the equivalent of Class 12 board exams in India, and allowed teacher-assessed grades to be counted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020