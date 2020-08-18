Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

Organizations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors, or consumers - however, are increasingly demanding an uninterrupted, unified experience. In the times of changing technology dynamics, Xoxoday Plum, an API driven digital rewards platform has been helping organizations drive user experiences that are engaging, motivating and authentic by seamlessly integrating with any existing business-critical software like HRMS, CRM, marketing automation engines, survey tools, customer support tools, etc.

Xoxoday Plum not only automates rewards, incentives, and benefits for your users but also offers a rich catalog comprising wellness, personal finance, e-learning, e-gift cards, experiences, privileges, philanthropy, rentals, perks, offers, and subscriptions for the users to choose from. "At Xoxoday, we believe in delivering exceptional experiences to our customer's working ecosystem - be it their employees, partners, or customers. Our platform, Plum seamlessly integrates with any existing business-critical software to create more authentic relationships, drive loyalty and trust, while helping businesses grow," said Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder of Xoxoday.

Visit Xoxoday's storefront now to view their extensive redemption catalog of 5000+ experiences, 3000+ gift vouchers, and 12000+ perks>> Plum being highly configurable can be set up in less than 60 minutes with your business logo, customized workflows, access controls, notifications & personalization, etc.

The platform lets you define what user behaviors you want to reinforce, set up triggers against various parameters, and set up rule engines to run reward programs. With all this data available, organizations can measure a clear ROI on the reward programs that they run. Here is how some of our integrations have been helping organizations drive better results:

Enhanced performance with SAP SuccessFactors Xoxoday Plum seamlessly integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® to help organizations with reward digitizations. With the user base of SuccessFactors® spanning the entire globe, Xoxoday Plum matches its scalability requirements instantly. Organizations of any size that use SuccessFactors® as their HRMS software should be able to easily use Xoxoday to access an entire world of aspirational reward redemption options.

Improved efficiency with Zoho People The integration between Zoho People HRIS and Xoxoday Plum helps organizations simplify the distribution of rewards and align their reward policies to organizational goals. The integration enables users to access reward points directly from the Zoho People platform. Employees can redeem these reward points to discover and enjoy various tours, attractions, gift vouchers, and more.

Driving performance with DarwinBox Integration between DarwinBox and Xoxoday Plum empowers companies to run reward programs directly from the HRMS platform. With this integration in place, not only will the HR processes get better, but also creates a workforce that is motivated and engaged.

Improved productivity with Freshdesk Integration between Xoxoday Plum and Freshdesk empowers organizations to motivate their customer support agents, thus improving productivity and metrics like CSAT. Together Xoxoday and Freshdesk aim to create a rewarding customer support workplace that ensures better customer satisfaction by motivating agents through milestone-based rewards.

Improved campaign responses with Hubspot Integration between Xoxoday Plum and Hubspot enables organizations to engage prospects with personalized rewards, incentives, gift cards, etc., thus improving campaign response rates. What's more? Businesses can create custom triggers to track user behaviors and instantly reward them in completing specific actions.

Eliminating silos with Zapier Zapier is a web-based application that helps you to connect with approximately 2,000 other web services and applications. Integration between Zapier and Xoxoday Plum empowers organizations to connect with any of their existing web applications, making it extremely simple to recognize and reward the right behavior of their users with a global catalog of brand vouchers, experiences, and perks.

Xoxoday plum comes with a rich and elegant user interface, delivering an exceptional user experience to all the users of the platform. Plum offers reward distribution modes like sending bulk vouchers via emails, SMS, WhatsApp, generation of bulk voucher codes, and distribution through APIs. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.