Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stalls as economic uncertainties linger

The dollar edged slightly higher on Wednesday after slipping to 27-month low the previous session, but uncertainties about the U.S. economic recovery and a new fiscal stimulus package continued to weigh down the market. The dollar hit fresh lows against most major currencies overnight as the Federal Reserve's stimulus programmes weakened the greenback broadly and lifted U.S. stock indexes to record highs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:36 IST
FOREX-Dollar stalls as economic uncertainties linger

The dollar edged slightly higher on Wednesday after slipping to 27-month low the previous session, but uncertainties about the U.S. economic recovery and a new fiscal stimulus package continued to weigh down the market.

The dollar hit fresh lows against most major currencies overnight as the Federal Reserve's stimulus programmes weakened the greenback broadly and lifted U.S. stock indexes to record highs. The dollar was up 0.15% in Asian trade at 92.340 against a basket of currencies.

"There is a strong momentum for investors to want to sell the dollar," said Juntaro Morimoto, an analyst at Sony Financial Holdings, noting that the greenback has been declining since last month. The euro changed hands at $1.19305, having strengthened to its highest level since May 2018 in the previous session.

Sony Financial Holding's Morimoto said the market was swamped with "stretched long positioning on the euro," which could weigh down the currency. "However, dollar selling is the trend for now, so I think there's enough room for the euro to accelerate its rise."

Sterling eased modestly from Tuesday’s eight-month high of $1.3241, and was last quoted at $1.3236. Although the dollar often functions as a safe-haven investment in times of crisis, it has fallen since the Fed's intervention into financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed's programmes have pushed riskier assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens, even as economic data has painted a bleak picture of the U.S. recovery. "While I don't think the dollar will drop steadily, there's a high possibility of a gradual weakening to continue," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

Uchida said it was inevitable that U.S. rates would remain low for a prolonged period of time, mainly due to the pandemic. "Yield curves in long and medium-term interest rates could then flatten," he said.

An agreement over a new round of federal stimulus spending remained elusive, although U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation with the White House and Republicans. Providing additional headwind for the dollar, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a big shift to mail-in voting in the November presidential election could cause so many problems officials might have to re-do the vote.

Separately, the market showed limited reaction to Democrats formally nominating Joe Biden for president. Biden vowed his election would repair a pandemic-battered America. On the data front, Japan's exports fell 19.2% in July from a year earlier, while the country's core machinery orders fell 7.6% in June from the previous month.

Against the yen, the dollar last traded at 105.55 yen. Investors are awaiting the release later on Wednesday of the minutes from the July 28-29 FOMC meeting, with speculation the Fed will adopt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the yuan firmed 0.12% higher to 6.9165 per dollar, after hitting a five-month high on Tuesday at 6.9246. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar traded 0.14% lower at $0.72335, while the kiwi was little changed at $0.6601.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic

The tourism sector, which is a major source of employment, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people like the horse owners or Ghodewalas of Shimla struggling to survive. The lack of tourists due the COVID-19 outb...

With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 dischargedmigrated pati...

Mumbai Police was only looking to close SSR death case, says Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said Mumbai Police was only looking to close the Sushant Singh Rajputs death cases, adding that people will ensure that the investigation goes into the right hands and the late actors family get ...

White Sox hand Tigers 7th straight setback

Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu combined to go 8-for-12 with a home run and eight RBIs as the top of the Chicago White Sox batting order powered the club to a 10-4 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. Detr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020