TPV celebrates the Festival of Onam with attractive offers across Philips Television and Audio product range

Kicking-off the festive season in India with the Onam celebration offers, TPV Technology has announced the expansion of the Philips Television range with the launch of the 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV - 70PUT6774.

19-08-2020
Philips. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kicking-off the festive season in India with the Onam celebration offers, TPV Technology has announced the expansion of the Philips Television range with the launch of the 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV - 70PUT6774. The newly introduced television is available across all leading Philips retail outlets and will be priced at MRP Rs 1,99,990. In addition to this, customers can also avail exciting festive offers on the purchase of the 70PUT6774 4K UHD LED Smart TV and the recently launched Philips borderless 50PUT6604 and 58PUT6604 4K UHD Smart LED TV.

During the celebration, customers can avail special Onam prices and customers who purchase the 70PUT6774 UHD LED Smart TV will get a free Philips 2.1 convertible soundbar speakerMMS2220B worth Rs 14,990, which is designed for truly cinematic home entertainment. If customers are looking for a borderless design and wider scenes to take their viewing experience to the next level, they can purchase the 58PUT6604 or 50PUT6604 Smart LED TV which comes with a free portable Bluetooth speaker BT3901 worth Rs 3,990.

Customers can also enjoy a two-year warranty on select televisions with free on-site warranty at select locations. In addition to this, on the purchase of the TV and select audio products, they can avail easy EMI finance schemes through HDB Financial Services, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Finance. "With Kerala's biggest festive season around the corner, we want to offer our customers a chance to enhance their experience through exciting offers on our latest innovative product range. Onam sets the tone for the festive season and our aim is to delight our customers and make their festivities even more memorable with their favorite brand and best-in-class products. With these offers, they can not only enjoy the Pixel Precise Ultra HD picture quality but also an electrifying sound experience like never before," said Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd while announcing the offers.

The offers are valid till September 30th, 2020 and can be availed in all leading retail stores in Kerala. Indulge in an experience like never before and celebrate the festive season with Philips TV and Audio products. Other power-packed products in the Philips audio range that can be purchased by the consumers include TAPB603 Soundbar, SPA8000B Multimedia 5.1 Bluetooth speaker, Tower Speaker SPA9080, MMS8085, TASH402 Sports Headphones, and TAUN102BK Neckband Headphones.

Philips 70PUT6774 - Product Features: The 70PUT6774 Philips 6700 series TV is equipped with Pixel Price Ultra HD Quality and HDR+ which provides a vivid picture and micro dimming which optimizes the contrast on the Television. It also includes SAPHI, a fast, intuitive operating system that makes the Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use and provides great picture quality with one-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

70PUT6774 (4K UHD TV - Quad Core DVB-T/T2) * Ultra Slim profile

* Sleek * Cutting edge

* Refined * Precise

4K Ultra HD Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and its unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, one will experience the best possible picture quality.

Pixel Precise Ultra HD Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into a stunning UHD resolution on one's screen.

HDR Plus High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power.

Micro Dimming Thanks to TPV's special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly.

SAPHI SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes one's Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

