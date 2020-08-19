Left Menu
SAT suspends judicial work till Sep 2

"The judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till September 2, 2020," the notification said. The tribunal shall further remain closed up to September 2 as the central government has extended the lockdown in containment zones up to August 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:59 IST
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday said judicial work will remain suspended till September 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tribunal will function through video conference from August 20 onwards from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders, according to a notification.

Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing. "The judicial work of the tribunal shall remain suspended till September 2, 2020," the notification said.

The tribunal shall further remain closed up to September 2 as the central government has extended the lockdown in containment zones up to August 31. Also, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till midnight of August 31 due to the pandemic, as per the notification. The Office of the Registry will function between 11 am to 4.30 pm with limited staff for administrative work until further orders.

Besides, the matters fixed for hearing between August 20 to September 2 will be rescheduled from October 22 to November 5, it said. Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till August 19.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal, the notification said..

