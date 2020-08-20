Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields stabilise close to 1-week lows

The Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday sent Treasuries lower, but after the Wall Street indexes retreated from all-time highs, U.S. yields fell and their European counterparts followed. The German 10-year Bund yield was last steady at -0.46% after falling to -0.49% the day before.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:43 IST
German yields stabilise close to 1-week lows

Benchmark German yields on Thursday held close to the one-week lows they reached the day before as a summer lull kept traders on the sidelines. The Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday sent Treasuries lower, but after the Wall Street indexes retreated from all-time highs, U.S. yields fell and their European counterparts followed.

The German 10-year Bund yield was last steady at -0.46% after falling to -0.49% the day before. Italian 10-year BTP yields were flat at 0.98%. "It looks like markets are indeed still in the summer mode. There's a bit of impetus coming from here and there...but this morning there's a very slow start. We think the -0.5% is likely to stay in sight," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Several Federal Reserve policymakers think the U.S. central bank may need to ease monetary policy further to nurse the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, Fed minutes revealed. But they also indicated that yield caps, or targets, were not on the horizon, breathing some strength into yields.

A line-up of government bond issuance is scheduled for Thursday, with France on the list. Guntermann said it was unusual for the French debt office to tap the markets in August, but given the high rate of absorption so far by investors, they have decided to stick to their normal funding pattern of heavy borrowing, he said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to set up NRA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centres decision to set up a National Recruitment Agency NRA that will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs....

Cricket-South Africa confirm two COVID-19 cases in national squad

Cricket South Africa on Thursday reported two positive COVID-19 tests among national team players who were due to participate in a squad camp taking place this week. CSA tested 50 players and officials prior to the camp, which began on Tues...

Rajinikanth, celebrities ask people to join evening prayer for SPB

Top actor Rajinikanth and a host of others have appealed to fans and the general public to join a mass prayer scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Thursday to pray for the speedy recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. As the 7...

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday and his spokeswoman said his morning tea appeared to have been poisoned. Here are some details about previous incidents in which opponents of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020