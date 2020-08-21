Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's largest Kisan Call Centre empowering farmers through consultancy services

India's largest Kisan Call Centre (KCC) in the agricultural sector, a project under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare (DAC&FW) and run by IFFCO Kisan as the execution partner, is strengthening the farmers through its advisory and consultancy services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:42 IST
India's largest Kisan Call Centre empowering farmers through consultancy services
IFFCO Kisan call centre, Kanpur. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest Kisan Call Centre (KCC) in the agricultural sector, a project under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare (DAC&FW) and run by IFFCO Kisan as the execution partner, is strengthening the farmers through its advisory and consultancy services. Having started in 2008, the call centre has come a long way ever since it collaborated with the government to assist farmers in their day-to-day practices. Focusing on improving the quality of the calls and constant monitoring has resulted in a substantial increase in the number of daily inbound calls. Initially, the call centre was operating across 13 locations; today it is operating from 21 locations.

The calls are being answered by approximately 600 Agriculture Expert who is hired from different Agriculture Universities from morning 6 AM to evening at 10 PM. Taking into account the diversity of the country, the service comes in 22 vernacular languages to overcome the geographical barrier. KCC establishes to resolve the enquiries with 90 per cent efficiency, the average answering speed is less than ten seconds. It not just supported the farmers against the devastating shutdown but also contributed to the country's economy.

Entertaining more than 22,000 calls daily, the call centre ensured uninterrupted service even during lockdown owing to the collective expertise of the team functioning from their home. From guiding the farmer's over the call to providing additional services crucial for enhancing productivity, KCC has proved to be a true companion assisting farmer's in every step of the process.

Moreover, the team backed up with intensive training have been well versed in Kisan Knowledge Management System that comes handy in providing myriad services that don't compromise on the quality. Periodic training and monitoring are conducted for the tele-advisors for quality assurance and successful resolution of the issues. To expand the verticals of services, KCC is diversified in the realm of automated calls updating on weather and mandi price. In addition to this, the services are not just limited to agricultural advisory but have included other allied services entailing horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, etc.

Thus, the Kisan Call Centre is entirely dedicated to improving the farming techniques that align with the goal of enhancing the overall livelihood of the farmers where they can emerge as an enriched and empowered community. Keeping in mind the potential of the agricultural sector, the call centre is intensively working towards making agriculture the backbone of India's GDP and eventually farmer welfare.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK retail sales surge past pre-COVID peak in July

British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July, the first full month that shops selling non-essential goods were open since the country went into lockdown in March.Separate government borrowing data showed public debt ...

Hot Blue Jays head to Florida to face hotter Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally returned home after a 10-game road swing, and they made plenty of memories along the way. The American League East club will open a week-long homestand Friday night 640 ET with a four-game set against the Tor...

Kerala HC dismisses Ramesh Chennithala's plea against collecting call records of COVID patients

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking directions to the police not to collect call detail records CDRs of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine. A...

HC declines PIL against power bill calculation by discoms; says approach DERC

The Delhi High Court Friday declined to entertain a PIL alleging that power distribution companies discoms here calculated bills for the lockdown months by an unjust and arbitrary method and suggested to the petitioner to first approach the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020