Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and stocks fall as markets still rattled by Fed minutes

The Federal Reserve's doubts over the U.S. economic recovery kept markets in the red on Thursday, even though European stock indexes spent the morning recovering from initial losses. Wall Street was knocked from its recent highs on Wednesday after the Fed's minutes from its July meeting spooked investors by showing that the swift labour market rebound seen in May and June had likely slowed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and stocks fall as markets still rattled by Fed minutes

The Federal Reserve's doubts over the U.S. economic recovery kept markets in the red on Thursday, even though European stock indexes spent the morning recovering from initial losses.

Wall Street was knocked from its recent highs on Wednesday after the Fed's minutes from its July meeting spooked investors by showing that the swift labour market rebound seen in May and June had likely slowed. The S&P 500 had reached an all-time high earlier in the week as prices recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

The sudden bearishness spilled into Asian markets overnight and continued in the European session, although shares started to recover as the morning progressed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had its biggest daily decline in five weeks while the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.6% at 1042 GMT.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8% and London's FTSE 100 was down 1.14%. Several Fed policymakers said they may need to ease monetary policy to help get the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's easy to forget that we've just experienced one of the largest and most severe economic shocks on record," said Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Amundi. "This story is not over yet, despite what the markets might be indicating," he said.

"We are navigating a ship here with unusually low forward visibility and a very wide range of outcomes." Despite the dovish minutes, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose with investors focusing on parts of the minutes that showed policymakers downplaying the need for yield caps and targets.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of major peers, was choppy overnight and last at 93.015, up less than 0.1% on the day. "The key question for investors is whether the policy responses are enough to mitigate the economic damage," BH Global, a fund managed by Brevan Howard, said in an interim report published on Thursday.

"Many businesses face solvency risks that are not addressed by borrowing; a debt overhang cannot be cured by more borrowing no matter how cheap it may be," the fund's report added. "Improved financial conditions are narrowly focused on a handful of large companies and benefiting stakeholders who need relatively little economic assistance. The result is that financial assets are expensive by many standard metrics.

"So long as a V-shaped recovery in risky assets fails to create a V-shaped recovery in economic activity, this tension is a recipe for increased volatility," it said, adding that the U.S. presidential elections in November could be a catalyst for such volatility. Spot gold rebounded overnight but fell when European markets opened.

It was down 0.2% at 1046 GMT, at $1,926.4615 per ounce . Oil prices fell, as major producers warned of a risk to demand recovery.

OPEC and its allies pressed oil nations that are pumping above output targets to cut more in August to September. Brent crude was down 49 cents, or 1.1%, at $44.88 a barrel, while U.S. oil was down 48 cents, or 1.1%, at $42.45 a barrel.

It will take at least two years for the euro zone to fully recover from its deepest recession on record, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Minutes from the European Central Bank's July meeting are due at 1130 GMT.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell for the fifth day in a row, hitting its lowest in more than a week at -0.499%. Markets also remained cautious about acrimonious U.S.-China relations.

China's commerce ministry said the two countries have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate their Phase 1 trade deal, struck six months ago. Major central banks will reduce the frequency of seven-day dollar liquidity operations to once a week from September due to low demand and reduced financial market tension, the Bank of England said. They are currently held three times a week and are often met with no demand.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK retail sales surge past pre-COVID peak in July

British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July, the first full month that shops selling non-essential goods were open since the country went into lockdown in March.Separate government borrowing data showed public debt ...

Hot Blue Jays head to Florida to face hotter Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally returned home after a 10-game road swing, and they made plenty of memories along the way. The American League East club will open a week-long homestand Friday night 640 ET with a four-game set against the Tor...

Kerala HC dismisses Ramesh Chennithala's plea against collecting call records of COVID patients

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking directions to the police not to collect call detail records CDRs of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine. A...

HC declines PIL against power bill calculation by discoms; says approach DERC

The Delhi High Court Friday declined to entertain a PIL alleging that power distribution companies discoms here calculated bills for the lockdown months by an unjust and arbitrary method and suggested to the petitioner to first approach the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020