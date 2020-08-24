Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore govt, monetary authority trim stake in Zee Entertainment

According to a regulatory filing by the company, GIC Pvt Ltd on account of Government of Singapore (GOS) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sold a total of 93.30 lakh shares, amounting to 0.97 per cent stake in ZEEL on August 20. While GOS sold 56,76,912 shares aggregating 0.59 per cent stake, MAS sold 36,53,266 shares accounting for 0.38 per cent shareholding, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:39 IST
Singapore govt, monetary authority trim stake in Zee Entertainment

The Singapore government and Monetary Authority of Singapore have sold almost one per cent of their total holding in Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL) to 5.93 per cent for an estimated sum of over Rs 186 crore by selling shares in the open market. According to a regulatory filing by the company, GIC Pvt Ltd on account of Government of Singapore (GOS) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sold a total of 93.30 lakh shares, amounting to 0.97 per cent stake in ZEEL on August 20.

While GOS sold 56,76,912 shares aggregating 0.59 per cent stake, MAS sold 36,53,266 shares accounting for 0.38 per cent shareholding, the company said. Based on the closing price of Rs 199.45 per share on BSE on the day of share sale, the transaction is estimated to be valued at over Rs 186 crore.

Prior to sale, GOS held 4.81 per cent stake, while MAS' stake stood at 2.10 per cent aggregating to a total of 6.91 per cent, as per the filing. Last week, ZEEL had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against a net profit of Rs 529.76 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 1,338.41 crore. It was Rs 2,112.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. According to the company, the impact on earnings was primarily due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 on business activities. Shares of ZEEL were trading 3.07 per cent higher at Rs 198.05 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The news comes from a popular phone leake...

AAPA welcomes Singapore's initiative to reopen air travel corridors

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines AAPA on Monday applauded the Singapore governments efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way. Singapores unilateral opening of its borders to travelers from Brunei and New Zealand i...

NBA roundup: Doncic's OT buzzer-beater leads Mavs past Clips

Luka Doncics 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and even up the teams first-round Western Conference playoff series as two games apiece on Sunday in the NBA bub...

Bopanna and Shapovalov go down fighting in Cincinnati Masters opener

Back in action after five months, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open mens doubles event but not before making it as tough as possible for Marcel Granollers and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020