Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Uzbekistan review implementation of initiatives to boost ties

The virtual meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov. "Both sides comprehensively reviewed the ongoing and planned activities of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, including the status of negotiations for concluding a bilateral investment treaty, preferential trade agreement, mutual market access for agricultural produce of both countries," the MEA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:44 IST
India, Uzbekistan review implementation of initiatives to boost ties
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

India and Uzbekistan on Monday reviewed the implementation of various key projects as well as initiatives including the status of negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties. The review was carried out at the first meeting of the national coordination committees for monitoring implementation of mutually agreed projects between India and Uzbekistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The new framework to monitor the implementation of important projects and initiatives was constituted under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The virtual meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

"Both sides comprehensively reviewed the ongoing and planned activities of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, including the status of negotiations for concluding a bilateral investment treaty, preferential trade agreement, mutual market access for agricultural produce of both countries," the MEA said in a statement. It said the meeting also reviewed the implementation of projects under India's Lines of Credit and cooperation between the state of Gujarat and the Andijan region of Uzbekistan.

"The co-chairs expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various projects and expressed hope that the expeditious completion of the projects will further strengthen bilateral trade and investment," the MEA said. President Mirziyoyev visited India in 2018 during which both sides inked a total of 17 agreements providing for cooperation in a range of areas including agriculture, tourism, health, medical science, pharmaceuticals and space exploration for peaceful purposes.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali talks end with no decision on transitional government

Talks between West African mediators and Malis military coup leaders ended on Monday after three days of discussions without any decision on the make-up of a transitional government, a junta spokesman said.West Africas regional bloc dispatc...

AIUDF says yes to Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' in Assam

The Congress on Monday said that the opposition parties in the state have given a positive response to its proposed Grand Alliance for taking on the BJP-led Assam government in the Assembly polls early next year. The All India United Democr...

US embassy, WISCOMP honour individuals for making educational spaces safe, inclusive

The United States Embassy in India in partnership with Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace WISCOMP on Monday held a virtual award ceremony to honour people across India for their efforts in helping make educational spaces safe ...

Compensation cess on tobacco products can generate Rs 49,740 cr, GST council told

Public health groups along with doctors and economists have urged the GST Council to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products which is expected to raise an additional Rs 49,740 crore as tax revenue. This increased revenue could si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020