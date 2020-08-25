Flipkart pledges 100 pc transition to electric vehicles by 2030

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced its commitment to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by joining the Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative EV100. This will be done through placing requirements in service contracts, installing charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain premises, conducting awareness programmes and incentivising delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles.

Electrification of its entire logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and the EV100 commitment is in line with that. "As a homegrown company, we always pride ourselves in making e-commerce more inclusive, progressive and impactful for all our stakeholders, which also includes communities and the planet," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Divya Sharma, India Executive Director of Climate Group, urged more Indian companies to follow the suit, sending a powerful signal of support to policymakers wishing to see a faster roll-out of EVs. The Climate Group is an international non-profit organisation founded in 2004 with offices in London, New York and New Delhi. (ANI)