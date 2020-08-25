Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ginger Hotels strengthens footprint with three new hotels

Ginger Pallavaram would feature 108 rooms and Ravin Hotels has bagged the management contract, a press release said. With the setting up of two new hotels in the city, Ginger Hotels would have five in Chennai, while Patna would have its second one.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:56 IST
Ginger Hotels strengthens footprint with three new hotels

Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI): Ginger Hotels on Tuesday said it would strengthen its footprint on the back of unprecdented growth in the last fiscal, by setting up three new hotels in the country. Among the three hotels, two will be in Chennai -- one at Siruseri on the IT Corridor and the other at Pallavaram.

The third one will be at Patna. Ginger Hotels is operated by Roots Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Ginger Siruseri would be a 99-room hotel, for which the company has signed a management contract with KVSN Properties. Ginger Pallavaram would feature 108 rooms and Ravin Hotels has bagged the management contract, a press release said.

With the setting up of two new hotels in the city, Ginger Hotels would have five in Chennai, while Patna would have its second one. The 95 room Ginger Bailey Road, Patna, would connect Danapur and Patna city.

"Ginger Hotels recorded unprecedented growth in FY2018-19 with the addition of 1,250 rooms to its portfolio across the country-the highest any single brand in the country has signed in a year", company Managing Director, Deepika Rao said. "These three new signings carry this momentum further", she said.

With the setting up of three new hotels, Ginger deepens its market penetration in the country, the release added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020