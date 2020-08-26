Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vakrangee commits to science-based emission reduction targets

Non-banking company Vakrangee Ltd is joining the global movement of leading companies aligning their business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:54 IST
Vakrangee commits to science-based emission reduction targets
The company has mapped its business strategy with sustainability initiatives along with UN SDGs. Image Credit: ANI

Non-banking company Vakrangee Ltd is joining the global movement of leading companies aligning their business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement: to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero by 2050 for the best chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. "We have mapped our business strategy with sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that businesses can have a positive impact on the societies they serve," said Managing Director and Group CEO Dinesh Nandwana.

"We commit to policy advocacy consistent with a 1.5 degrees celsius future and also urge for supportive government policy and goals that will deliver a net-zero emissions economy," he said in a statement on Wednesday. Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is a technology-driven company focused on building a network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking and financial services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

Vakrangee next-gen kendras are located across India in 30 states and union territories covering 6,500-plus postal codes. It has over 10,000 operational outlets and 24,200 outlets under onboarding process. In the past one year, the company clocked over 4.8 crore transactions with more than Rs 8,880 crore throughput from its ATM network. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...

CGHS starts teleconsultation services in Delhi-NCR amid COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has commenced a teleconsultation service with specialist doctors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people from various quarters, including senior citizens. According to an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020