Infosys inks 5-year pact with Genesys 

IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it has signed a five-year deal with cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions provider, Genesys. The five-year partnership with Genesys enables both companies to develop and deploy innovation and best-in-class solutions in the customer experience market, a statement said.

As a part of the partnership, Infosys will bring to market Genesys' contact center solutions. "Clients of both organisations stand to benefit from the enhanced capability that will come from a combined investment in innovation, a broader ecosystem of strategic partners and a shared commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences," it added.

In addition, Infosys will leverage and support Research and development (R&D), operations and customer service for Genesys PureConnect, it said. "It (partnership) will bring the industry-leading cloud communications solutions from Genesys to our clients and partners and enhance our ability to accelerate their migration to cloud communication solutions," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

Genesys will retain and manage sales, marketing and a host of additional functions for this solution, the statement added. "Our strategic partnership with Infosys will be instrumental in enabling organizations of all sizes around the world to realise the Genesys vision of Experience as a Service," Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, said.

The companies share a commitment to ongoing investment in the latest contact center technologies and delivering the highest levels of support so that customers can always provide differentiated and personalized experiences – a paramount component for business success today, he added..