US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Fed targets 2% average inflation

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.15 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,384.07. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.41 points, or 0.18%, at 3,485.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.14 points, or 0.20%, to 11,688.20 at the opening bell.