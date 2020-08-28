Left Menu
In a move to offer easy and flexible car ownership to customers, Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of its subscription programme – Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for individuals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:18 IST
Maruti Suzuki Partners with Myles Automotive Technologies for Car Subscription Programme
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe now in Pune and Hyderabad New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The monthly subscription for the car includes • Brand new car on subscription at an all-inclusive monthly fee • Road tax, registration charges and zero dep insurance coverage included • Complete maintenance included • 24*7 Roadside assistance and customer support included In a move to offer easy and flexible car ownership to customers, Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of its subscription programme – Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for individuals. Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe as a pilot project in select Indian cities – Hyderabad and Pune. Subscribe programme offers solutions for everyone who is seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it. Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs. 17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune & Rs. 18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option. Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Sakshi Vij, Founder & CEO, Myles said, "Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the Indian market and we are excited to partner with them to provide car subscription services under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme. We have always believed in the power of partnership in fulfilling our mission of easier vehicle ownership solutions in the Indian market." Announcing the customer centric programme, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "In the changed business dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers. We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It will also be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months." With features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24*7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers. Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel.

