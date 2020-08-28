Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT Minister launches startup contest 'Chunauti'

With an outlay of about Rs 95 crore over a three-year period, the programme aims to identify around 300 startups working in identified areas and provide them seed fund of up to Rs 25 lakh and other facilities, an official release said. "Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad today launched “Chunauti”- Next Generation Startup Challenge Contest to further boost startups and software products with special focus on Tier-II towns of India," the release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:27 IST
IT Minister launches startup contest 'Chunauti'

Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday launched next-generation startup contest `Chunauti' which aims to encourage startups and software products with special focus on Tier-II towns. With an outlay of about Rs 95 crore over a three-year period, the programme aims to identify around 300 startups working in identified areas and provide them seed fund of up to Rs 25 lakh and other facilities, an official release said.

"Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad today launched “Chunauti”- Next Generation Startup Challenge Contest to further boost startups and software products with special focus on Tier-II towns of India," the release said. Under the challenge, the Ministry of Electronics and IT will invite startups in areas such as edu-tech, agri-tech and fin-tech solutions for masses; supply chain, logistics and transportation management; as well as infrastructure and remote monitoring. Other areas include medical healthcare, diagnostic, preventive and psychological care; and jobs and skilling, linguistic tools and technologies.

Speaking at a virtual event, Prasad said, "I urge the young, talented innovators of India to come forward and avail benefits of Chunauti challenge of Government and create new software products and app". Startups selected through 'Chunauti' will be offered various support from the government through the Software Technology Parks of India(STPI) centers across India. "They will get incubation facilities, mentorship, security testing facilities, access to venture capitalist funding, industry connect as well as advisories in legal, Human Resource (HR), IPR and patent matters," it said.

In addition to seed fund, the startups will also be provided cloud credits from leading cloud service providers. "Startups who are in the ideation stage may be selected under the pre-incubation programme and mentored for up to six months to evolve their business plan and solution around the proposed idea," the release said. Each intern (startup under pre-incubation) would be paid Rs 10,000 per month up to a period of six months.

"Startups can apply by visiting the website of STPI or by clicking at the link https://innovate.stpinext.in/," it added. The foundation stone of the digital training and skilling center of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Muzaffarpur in Bihar was also laid, the release said. This center will be developed by the Ministry at a cost of Rs 9.17 crore. "The government of Bihar has allocated one acre of land for this institution. This center will be equipped with the state of the art training facility with a digital laboratory," the release added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Gym's Welfare Federation holds protest against Delhi Govt, LG

Members of Indian Gyms Welfare Federation held a protest on Thursday in Delhi against Kejriwal Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not allowing gyms to re-open in the national capital. Talking to media, the federations presid...

Rain hits Australia's 1st practice match of UK cricket tour

Australias first intra-squad practice match of its white-ball cricket tour of England was abandoned midway through because of rain on Friday. Rain stopped play in the Twenty20 hit-out in Southampton when a team led by vice-captain Pat Cummi...

Berlin police prepare for violence at protests against coronavirus curbs

Police prepared for possible violence at protests in Berlin this weekend as activists opposed to coronavirus restrictions called on social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and join them in the German capital. More than 3,000 ...

Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020