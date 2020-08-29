Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last leg of NH-34 four-laning project in Bengal to begin on Aug 31: NHAI

Four-laning of the around 500-km stretch of the highway had begun a decade ago. Work on several portions, however, remains incomplete due to land acquisition-related issues and law and order problems, including 17 km in Barasat, four km between Barajaguli and Krishnanagar, 10 km between Berhampore and Farakka and six km between Raiganj and Dalkhola Bypass, sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:21 IST
Last leg of NH-34 four-laning project in Bengal to begin on Aug 31: NHAI

The final phase of four-laning of National Highway 34, which connects north Bengal with the southern parts of the state, is expected to begin on August 31, a senior official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Saturday. The 67-km stretch of NH-34 between Barajaguli and Krishnanagar in Nadia district will be taken up for four- laning during the last phase of the project, he said.

"The Rs 1,100-crore Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract is expected to be executed in 30 months," NHAI CGM R P Singh told PTI. Once completed, 95 per cent of around 500-km stretch of NH-34 between Kolkata and Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur district will be a four-lane highway, he said.

The 130 km distance between Dalkhola and Siliguri, north Bengal's biggest city, is already a four-lane portion of National Highway 27. "Due to inability to get land for four-laning of a 17 -km stretch in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district despite paying Rs 200 crore as compensation, the highway widening project now begins from Barajaguli.

"On the 67-km stretch till Krishnanagar, four-laning of which will begin on Monday, there are some land-related issues on a four-km portion," Singh said. Four-laning of the around 500-km stretch of the highway had begun a decade ago.

Work on several portions, however, remains incomplete due to land acquisition-related issues and law and order problems, including 17 km in Barasat, four km between Barajaguli and Krishnanagar, 10 km between Berhampore and Farakka and six km between Raiganj and Dalkhola Bypass, sources said. Law and order problems in north Bengal are also affecting work on the Silchar-Porbandar East-West corridor of the Golden Quadrilateral project, they added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Railway official's wife, son shot dead at home in Lucknow

The wife and son of a senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said. They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in th...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Kerala hospital

In a matter of pride for the state health sector, a 110-year-old woman got discharged from a Medical College Hospital in North Kerala on Saturday after winning her battle against the novel coronavirus. State Health Minister K K Shailaja sai...

PM pitches for taking farm education to middle school level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for taking farm education to middle school level, saying necessary reforms have been made in this regard in the National Education Policy NEP 2020. There is a need to take knowledge related t...

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 cr in June quarter

Suzlon Energy on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 398.86 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 336.88 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020