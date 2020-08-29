NPPA playing crucial role in ensuring availability of essential drugs at reasonable prices:Gowda

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is playing a crucial role in ensuring the availability of essential drugs at reasonable prices, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Saturday. The Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers also lauded the role of the drug pricing regulator in preventing shortages of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPPA is working tirelessly to ensure availability of life-saving drugs at reasonable prices consistently, towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of affordable healthcare to all citizens, Gowda said in a statement, on the 23rd foundation day of the regulator. "It also prevented any shortage of medicines during COVID-19 and resolved public grievances efficiently through the active control room," he added.

The Authority also catered to the needs of over 120 countries by supplying critical medicines from India during the pandemic, Gowda said. August 29 is an important day for India, as NPPA was founded to control the prices of essential and life-saving medicines.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said the Authority is working tirelessly with the goal of a 'Healthy Nation' as envisioned by the Prime Minister and is helping in saving crores of rupees of the common man. NPPA strives to strike a balance between the interests of the consumers and the pharmaceutical industry as per the ambit of the Drugs (Prices Control) Orders (DPCOs), NPPA Chairman Shubhra Singh said.

NPPA was set up on August 29, 1997, as an independent regulator for pricing of drugs and to ensure availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.