Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chalk out plan to encourage agri-related startups: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed officials to come up with a time-bound plan to encourage agriculture-related startups and companies. The chief minister made the remarks during a meeting at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai. Thackeray insisted on imparting agriculture-related management courses in management studies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:35 IST
Chalk out plan to encourage agri-related startups: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed officials to come up with a time-bound plan to encourage agriculture-related startups and companies. The officials should devise the plan keeping in mind cultivating what will sell motto, an official statement said.

Thackeray said farmers stand to benefit if they get proper price for their crops and not just guarantee, the statement said. The chief minister made the remarks during a meeting at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

Thackeray insisted on imparting agriculture-related management courses in management studies. He said the post-harvest management is quite important and called for increasing investment in basic facilities like godowns and cold storages.

The statement said there are around 50,000 agriculture -related startups in the state, 3,064 agriculture production companies and 78,000 farmers groups..

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey, California ease dining restrictions in moves toward pre-pandemic economies

New Jersey and California on Monday took incremental steps toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as new coronavirus cases abated nationwide despite some new hotspots. New J...

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden blames Trump for sowing chaos amid crises

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for law ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 142...

J-K govt announces 7-day mourning after Pranab Mukherjee's death

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday declared seven-day mourning following the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, an official spokesman said. Mukherjee died on Monday at an Army hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020