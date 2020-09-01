Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti expected to manage payment, VIL may find it tough: Analysts on AGR verdict

While Vodafone struggles to clear its dues, Bharti Airtel may be able to meet the payment schedule, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. The Supreme Court in its verdict on Tuesday rejected the demand for a 20-year time for telecom companies to clear an estimated Rs 1.6 lakh crore in past dues but allowed the liability to be cleared in 10 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:24 IST
Bharti expected to manage payment, VIL may find it tough: Analysts on AGR verdict

Vodafone Idea Ltd may struggle to pay its dues in the 10 years that the Supreme Court granted to telecom companies to clear past statutory dues, analysts said on Tuesday. While Vodafone struggles to clear its dues, Bharti Airtel may be able to meet the payment schedule, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on Tuesday rejected the demand for a 20-year time for telecom companies to clear an estimated Rs 1.6 lakh crore in past dues but allowed the liability to be cleared in 10 years. Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel were the only firms in the private sector that survived a brutal price war sparked by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio in 2016.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that assuming an eight per cent interest rate, Bharti and Vodafone Idea (VIL) may have to pay annually Rs 3,900 crore and Rs 7,500 crore, respectively. "With zero per cent interest rate, this reduces to Rs 26 billion/Rs 50 billion (Rs 2,600 crore/Rs 5,000 crore), respectively," it said.

Hemang Jani, head (equity strategist, broking and distribution) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said interest rate for the repayment is not yet confirmed. "Expect Bharti to be able to manage the payment with a FCF (free cash flow) of more than Rs 10,000 crore in 2019-20 with no tariff hike built, while VIL with Ebitda of Rs 6,000 crore and annual payment of more than Rs 25,000 crore should find it difficult to manage," Jani said. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The apex court has asked telcos to pay 10 per cent of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues by March 31, 2021. The top court said issue of sale of spectrum by telecom companies facing insolvency proceedings shall be decided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"Positive for Bharti, RIL, as liability of Aircel and Videocon will not fall on Bharti, and RCom will not fall on RJio who have acquired their spectrum," Jani said. KS Legal and Associates Managing Partner Sonam Chandwani said the fate of telcos whose licences expire prior to the repayment period is "a major concern".

"At the outset, such telcos possess two options — one, to renew the licences due for expiry within the payment timeline of 10 years. Second, there is a likelihood that some companies may fail to renew their licence," Chandwani said. Chandwani added that if that scenario materialises, such companies may be required to clear their dues well before the conclusion of the 10-year payment timeline. This "looks arduous" considering the amount of debt, Chandwani added..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: European classrooms are coping with COVID; Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus cases to peak this month in Indonesia, says presidentIndonesias coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was very co...

UPDATE 1-UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britains government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnsons calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown....

Sinha visits Hazratbal shrine, prays for peace and prosperity of J-K people

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Hazratbal shrine and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at the holy Hazratbal...

COVID-19: Shops in UP to remain closed only on Sundays, says state govt

Shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday. The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020