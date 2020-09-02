Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Narayana Murthy bestowed lifetime achievement awards by WDA first edition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:52 IST
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Narayana Murthy bestowed lifetime achievement awards by WDA first edition

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind virtual summit, World Digital Awards announced its first edition awardees in India, ratified by the premier accrediting agency in the world, IAA on 1st September. Ratan Tata , Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and NR Narayana Murthy were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Awards, whereas Special Recognition Awards were conferred for immense contribution in their fields - Eminent Psychologist Dr Jawahar Surisetti for social good through education; Debjani Ghosh (President Nasscom) for Tech; Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna for Humanitarian aid; Actor Sonu Sood for excellent social service during pandemic; Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM for promoting entrepreneurship; Ritesh Agrawal of OYO for entrepreneurial excellence and Ashok Kataria for excellence in Infrastructure domain. On 1st September, the World Digital Awards first edition in India announced from 11 am onwards on all social media platforms with one awardee being announced every 10 minutes. The ratification of these awards were done after a rigorous process. There were Lifetime Awards, Special Recognition and then category specific awards for Education, Healthcare and Startups. The rigorous process took a period of 45 days after which the list of 38 awardees was finalised.

The list is like as follows : WDA Lifetime Achievement Awards: 1 Shri Ratan Tata - Chairman Emeritus, TATA Sons 2 Shri NR Narayana Murthy - Chairman Emeritus, Infosys 3 Shri Mukesh Ambani - CMD, Reliance Industries Limited 4 Shri Anand Mahindra - Chairman, Mahindra Group WDA Special Recognition Awards : 1 Dr Jawahar Surisetti - Eminent Psychologist for education of disadvantaged 2 Chef Vikas Khanna - Michelin Star Chef for humanitarian aid 3 Shri Sonu Sood - Bollywood Actor for positive social impact during COVID 4 Shri Vijay Shekhar Sharma - PayTM for promoting entrepreneurship 5 Ms Debjani Ghosh - President NASSCOM for promoting technology 6 Shri Ritesh Agrawal - OYO for entrepreneurial excellence 7 Shri Ashok M Katariya - Chairman Ashoka Buildcon for infrastructure development WDA Education Awards : (Not in any order) 1 Prof Sugata Mitra - Professor, Newcastle University 2 Ashoka University 3 Velammal Educational Trust 4 Ms Roshni Nadar Malhotra - Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation 5 Harappa Education 6 Prof V Ramgopal Rao - Director IIT Delhi 7 Prof SB Mujumdar - Chancellor, Symbiosis International University 8 Dr Jagdish Gandhi - Founder Manager, CMS 9 Shri Ronnie Screwvala - Chairman UPGRAD 10 Prof Achyut Samanta - Founder, KIIT University WDA Healthcare Awards (Not in any order) 1 Shri Mohandas Pai - Group Advisor, Manipal Group 2 Dr Devi Shetty - Founder, Narayana Health 3 Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - CMD Biocon 4 Dr Balram Bhargava - DG, ICMR 5 Dr Harsh Vardhan - Chair, WHO Executive Board 6 Dr Randeep Guleria - Director AIIMS Delhi 7 Cure.fit 8 Medlife WDA Startup Awards (Not in any order) 1 Byju's 2 Shri Roman Saini - Co-founder Unacademy 3 Dr Ramanan Ramanathan - MD, Atal Innovation Mission 4 Swiggy 5 Udaan -B2B buying for retailers 6 Yourstory 7 INC42 8 TVF - Online Media Network 9 PhonePe These awards were announced online and marked the beginning of a new era in digital awards with an eclectic mix of industry stalwarts, real life heroes and entrepreneurs. World Digital Awards announced its next edition of awards in December; the dates of which will be announced soon. About World Digital Awards : World Digital Awards is an international accredited awarding body that is organising the first WDA Virtual Summit 2020. It is backed by a process oriented awarding pipeline which takes the current contribution of the individual or the institutions to the sphere of activity or society at large.

For more information, please visit: www.worlddigiawards.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my ...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for muscle relaxant injection

Drug&#160;firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Cisatracurium Besylate&#160;Injection, a muscle relaxant given before general anaesthesia. Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US F...

Behind Buxton, Twins top White Sox, snap skid

Byron Buxton returned from the injured list to go 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI and also made a homer-saving catch as the Minnesota Twins rallied to snap their six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tues...

Cricket-Australia captain Paine urges CA, broadcaster to 'iron things out'

Australia test captain Tim Paine has urged administrators to sit down with broadcasters and iron out their differences as soon as possible as the game struggles to recoup financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Channel Seven has thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020