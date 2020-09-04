Left Menu
Development News Edition

August jobs report likely to point to a still-slow recovery

Bed, Bath & Beyond will shed 2,800. A Federal Reserve report this week based on anecdotal reports from businesses found “rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft.” Roughly 29 million Americans are receiving state unemployment aid, although their total benefits, on average, have shrunk by more than half since the expiration of a USD 600-a-week federal supplement more than a month ago.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 14:45 IST
August jobs report likely to point to a still-slow recovery

The United States keeps regaining more of the jobs that vanished when the viral pandemic flattened the economy early this spring. Yet so deep were the layoffs that began in March that millions of Americans remain burdened by job losses that might prove permanent.

Economists have forecast that employers added 1.4 million jobs in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 10.2 per cent to 9.8 per cent, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That rate would still be just below the peak unemployment level of the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

The Labor Department will issue the August jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday. While a monthly gain above 1 million would show that some businesses are still willing to add workers, it would take many months to return to pre-pandemic job levels even if that pace could be sustained.

And many economists think hiring is slowing. The economy still has roughly 13 million fewer jobs than it did when the coronavirus struck in March. Friday's jobs data will be the second-to-last employment report — for most voters, the most visible barometer of the economy — before Election Day, November 3.

President Donald Trump faces the daunting task of seeking re-election in the worst economic downturn since the 1930s. Yet voters in surveys have generally given him higher marks on the economy than they have on other aspects of his presidency. The jobs report coincides with growing signs that more companies are making permanent job cuts rather than temporary furloughs.

That trend could keep the unemployment rate persistently high. It is typically harder for an unemployed worker to find a new job at a new company or in a new industry than to return to a previous employer. Casino and hotel operator MGM Resorts, slammed by declines in travel and tourism, said last week that it's eliminating 18,000 jobs. Coca Cola, which derives half its sales from stadiums, theaters and other venues that have been largely shut down, is offering buyouts to 4,000 employees. Salesforce said it is cutting 1,000 jobs. Bed, Bath & Beyond will shed 2,800.

A Federal Reserve report this week based on anecdotal reports from businesses found “rising instances of furloughed workers being laid off permanently as demand remained soft.” Roughly 29 million Americans are receiving state unemployment aid, although their total benefits, on average, have shrunk by more than half since the expiration of a USD 600-a-week federal supplement more than a month ago. The Trump administration has set up a program that will provide some of the unemployed with USD 300 a week.

But new rules and requirements will make many of the unemployed ineligible. Only people who receive at least USD 100 a week in state unemployment aid will qualify for the USD 300 federal supplement — a requirement that could exclude at least 850,000 Americans. The ongoing job losses and economic slump have left a rising share of Americans out of work for longer periods. From June to July, the number of people who were unemployed for 15 weeks or longer tripled to more than 6 million.

One consequence is that rising stress and anxiety are evident at therapists' offices and mental health hotlines around the country. Calls from March through July to the U.S. government-funded Disaster Distress Helpline, which offers counseling and emotional support, surged 335% from the same period last year.

And half of U.S. adults reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feelings of failure or an inability to derive pleasure from daily activities, in a survey published Wednesday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. That amounted to twice the rate from a survey two years ago. "Not many days go by where I don't have a couple where one partner or both are not working or furloughed,” said Todd Creager, a therapist in Southern California who treats mostly middle- to upper-middle-class adults.

What's more, the economy appears to be operating on two tracks, resulting in an uneven and unequal recovery. Manufacturers are enjoying a solid rebound in demand for cars, appliances and electronics, with factory orders nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. Home sales are also booming. So are home prices. Sales of existing homes surged by the most on record in July and are now nearly 9 per cent higher than a year ago.

In addition, wealthier and well-educated workers have been far less likely to lose jobs to the pandemic than lower-income and minority workers have, in part because of a greater ability to work from home. The coronavirus has also reshaped much of the consumption of affluent households: While spending less on restaurants and at shops and movie theaters, they are buying new homes to gain more space or renovating their houses to serve as workplaces as well as homes.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Irans death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in ...

OYO India offers voluntary separation or leave extension to employees

Hospitality firm OYO India on Friday said it is offering its employees who are on leave with limited benefits, the option to voluntarily separate or extend the leave for another six months. In April, the company asked some of its staff in I...

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of COVID vaccines

The vaccine procurement and distribution effort, involving over 170 economies, could possibly be the worlds largest and fastest ever operation of its kind. This is an all-hands on deck partnership between governments, manufacturers and mu...

One killed in road accident in Kolkata

One person was killed and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a car on a flyover in the eastern part of the city on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am on the Maa flyover, when the motorcycle was hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020