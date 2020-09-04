Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG deploys ships, aircraft on SAR to tackle oil tanker fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said it has deployed its assets for fire-fighting and oil spill related activities after a crude-laden tanker bound for the country burst into flames off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:55 IST
CG deploys ships, aircraft on SAR to tackle oil tanker fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said it has deployed its assets for fire-fighting and oil spill related activities after a crude-laden tanker bound for the country burst into flames off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its ships and Aircraft for Search and Rescue (SAR) and fire fighting mission, approximately 37 Nautical Miles east of Tirrukkovil (South East Sri Lankan Coast) for saving 23 merchant crew on board MT New Diamond, a Defence release here said.

"In a joint effort the 22 crew of the ill fated ship have been evacuated. ICG has diverted its ships Shaurya and Sarang on patrol for fire fighting and other assistance for the distressed vessel," it said.

ICGS Sujay with helo and divers has also been dispatched from Chennai. Further, its Pollution Response Vessel Samudra Paheradar has sailed out of Vishakapatnam for oil spill response.

"CG Dornier has been deployed from Chennai for aerial recce. ICG formations have been alerted for immediate assistance towards pollution response. ICG is in constant communication and maintaining coordination with Sri Lankan authorities for the operation," it added. An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India burst into flames off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday, leaving one of its 24 crew members missing and another injured.

The Panama registered tanker New Diamond was carrying 2,70,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire off the coast of Sangamankanda in the eastern district of Ampara..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers. The service dubbed Delivery Macho, was established by 41-year-old Ima...

Moody's cracks down on five Indian public sector banks

Moodys Investors Service on Friday downgraded various instruments of five Indian banks Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. Moodys has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency ...

Punjab govt to do away with affixing posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus patients in home isolation in Punjab will no longer have to suffer the fear and stigma of social isolation resulting from posters affixed at the entrance of their homes. In a step towards mitigating the stigma attached to the pa...

MUMBAI, SEP 4 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.7 74.2 72.64 74.35EURINR 85.57 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020