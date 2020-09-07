Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 yrs as economies reopen; imports slip

Imports however slumped 2.1%, compared with market expectations for a 0.1% increase and extending a 1.4% fall in July. The strong exports suggest a faster and more balanced recovery for the Chinese economy, which is rebounding from a record first-quarter slump thanks largely to domestic stimulus measures "China’s exports continue to defy expectations and to grow significantly faster than global trade, thus gaining global market share," said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:27 IST
China's exports rise at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 yrs as economies reopen; imports slip

China's exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

Exports in August rose a solid 9.5% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, marking the strongest gain since March 2019. The figure also beat analysts' expectations for 7.1% growth and compared with a 7.2% increase in July. Imports however slumped 2.1%, compared with market expectations for a 0.1% increase and extending a 1.4% fall in July.

The strong exports suggest a faster and more balanced recovery for the Chinese economy, which is rebounding from a record first-quarter slump thanks largely to domestic stimulus measures "China’s exports continue to defy expectations and to grow significantly faster than global trade, thus gaining global market share," said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics. "The import data disappointed, pointing to the need for caution as we assess growth of China’s domestic demand."

A private survey on manufacturing activity last week showed Chinese factories reported the first increase in new export orders this year in August as overseas demand slowly revives. The pick-up in business also led to a further expansion in production, marking the sharpest gain in almost a decade. China's export performance, boosted by record shipments of medical supplies and robust demand for electronic products, has not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had feared.

But imports unexpectedly slipped further into contraction, suggesting softer domestic demand. Copper imports in August eased from the previous month's all-time high, as an arbitrage window to bring in overseas metal shut and demand from key consumption sectors slowed. Coal imports slipped 20.8% from the month before.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July. OUTLOOK STILL UNCERTAIN

The outlook is still far from rosy as external demand could suffer if virus control measures have to be re-imposed by trade partners later this year on a resurgence of the epidemic. China also is looking to reduce its reliance on overseas markets for its development as U.S. hostility and the pandemic increase external risks that could hamper longer-term progress.

Already heightened U.S.-China tensions are expected to escalate ahead of the U.S. presidential election. China remains well behind on its pledge to boost purchases of U.S. goods under an agreement that was launched in February. China's trade surplus with the United States widened to $34.24 billion in August from $32.46 billion in July.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal in a phone call last month. "Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said. The U.S. Trade Representative's Office last week extended tariff exclusions for a wide range of Chinese goods such as smartwatches and some medical masks but only through the end of 2020, a move that may create some leverage for Washington in the bilateral trade negotiations but increasing uncertainty for businesses.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar steadies as traders wary about U.S. stocks, look to ECB for catalysts

The dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday after U.S. jobs data showed job growth slowed further in August, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Banks meeting on Thursday. The U.S. Labour Department report o...

Mariners ride homers to fifth straight win

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer and Kyle Lewis added a solo shot as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn 3-1 allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to get the v...

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's Aceh province

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesias Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian authorities said. Acehnese police said a wooden boat carrying the Rohingya was spotted by local fisherme...

Mi Band 5 or Redmi Smart Band: Which one are you excited for?

Xiaomi is expected to launch two new fitness bands in India this month. While the Redmi Smart Band is confirmed to launch on September 8, the launch date for the Mi Band 5 is yet to be revealed by the company. Both the fitness bands have al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020