Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 bounces on weaker pound as no-deal Brexit fears rise; AB Foods jumps

London's FTSE 100 bounced from a near four-month low on Monday as the pound weakened on growing prospects of the UK leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped on issuing a strong forecast. Trading volumes are expected to remain muted on Monday with U.S. equity markets closed for a local holiday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:42 IST
FTSE 100 bounces on weaker pound as no-deal Brexit fears rise; AB Foods jumps

London's FTSE 100 bounced from a near four-month low on Monday as the pound weakened on growing prospects of the UK leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped on issuing a strong forecast. Britain has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a free-trade deal with the EU, and if none is agreed both sides should "accept that and move on," Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday.

The export-heavy FTSE 100, which generally moves in the opposite direction to the pound, was up 0.8% after ending Friday with its biggest two-day slide in nearly a month following a tech-led plunge on Wall Street. Healthcare and financial firms were among the boosts to the FTSE 100 in early trading, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 rose for the first time in three sessions, up 0.7%.

Associated British Foods jumped 5.2% as it said it expected full-year profit at its Primark fashion chain to be at least at the top end of its previously guided range after trading in its latest quarter exceeded expectations. Trading volumes are expected to remain muted on Monday with U.S. equity markets closed for a local holiday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle HSTDV that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, officials said. The HSTDV, based on...

FTSE 100 bounces on weaker pound as no-deal Brexit fears rise; AB Foods jumps

Londons FTSE 100 bounced from a near four-month low on Monday as the pound weakened on growing prospects of the UK leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped on issuing a strong...

Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

Malaika Arora on Monday said that she has tested positive for coronavirus and stated that she is feeling fine, is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home. Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I...

Case registered against Cong leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday. According to HSR Layout police, Hegde had lodge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020