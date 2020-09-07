Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-COVID scenario both a challenge and an opportunity for India: Jitendra Singh

“Care and concern for the distressed, promotion and production of local goods, moving from assembling to manufacturing are the true essence of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, where one is self-reliant with esteem without depriving oneself of the fruits of development,” Singh said, virtually addressing the 114th Foundation Day ceremony of the Mumbai-based IMC Chamber of Commerce of Industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:45 IST
Post-COVID scenario both a challenge and an opportunity for India: Jitendra Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The post-COVID scenario is both a challenge as well as an opportunity for India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Addressing an event, he said the concept of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' has no conflict with modernity, growth and advancement, but it aims to achieve the goal of a self-reliant India in a peaceful, progressive and prosperous manner. "Care and concern for the distressed, promotion and production of local goods, moving from assembling to manufacturing are the true essence of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, where one is self-reliant with esteem without depriving oneself of the fruits of development," Singh said, virtually addressing the 114th Foundation Day ceremony of the Mumbai-based IMC Chamber of Commerce of Industry. He said that Indian Merchants' Chamber's (IMC) role is crucial in the post-COVID economy and for realising the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, being the oldest chamber of commerce in the country, of which Mahatma Gandhi was also a member, the IMC has a glorious past and a great legacy, with equally high expectations from it for the future. He said, a self-reliant India is key to the concept of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and reputed business bodies like the IMC are expected to take a call, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Singh said, in the post-COVID scenario, when the whole world is trying to rise to the occasion, for India it is both a challenge as well as an opportunity, according to the statement. "Esteem of using what is available locally and the urge to create or produce what is not available locally, is the essence of 'vocal for local'," the minister said.

Singh said that Prime Minister Modi had unveiled the Atma Nirbhar package in the wake of coronavirus pandemic to help all sectors and wheels of economy with more than Rs 20 lakh crore, which is about 10% of GDP. He said that the vocal for local mantra given by the prime minister is fast becoming a Jan Andolan (mass campaign) in India. Referring to several steps taken to promote MSMEs, Singh pointed to the government notification banning global tenders for projects below Rs 200 crore to ensure that goods and services are procured from domestic firms. He said, Atma Nirbhar means, "we should reduce the import of goods as much as possible and produce the same not only for India, but also for the world".

Giving the example of huge bamboo resources in India and its untapped potential, the minister said that despite 5 to 6 thousand crores of annual Bamboo trade, the entire Agarbatti is imported from other countries. He said, now the government is taking measures to rectify the same and pointed out that the Modi government had amended the century-old Forest Act by taking home grown bamboo out of the purview of the Forest Act. The Central government has also banned import of finished bamboo products and raised the import duty by 25 percent on raw bamboo items, which will help the domestic bamboo industries including Agarbatti making in a big way, he said. President, IMC, Rajiv Podar delivered the welcome address, while the vote of thanks was presented by Vice President, IMC, Juzar Khorakiwala, the statement said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Italy investigates Apple, Google, Dropbox over cloud storage

Italys competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Dropbox over their cloud storage services. The competition and market authority said Monday it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Goog...

Raj corona meter: 14 more deaths, 1,580 new cases

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total fatalities in the state due to the disease to 1,151, a health department bulletin said. The state also reported 1,580 new cases, pushing the total number of infec...

Punjab: Bains brothers booked for violating coronavirus norms

Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains were booked for violating coronavirus norms after they took out a protest march against a state minister here on Monday, police said. The MLAs were holding a...

Report questions sincerity of Kaepernick interest

A new report questions the sincerity of teams who expressed interest earlier this summer in bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL. Citing a source, Pro Football Talks Mike Florio called that interest fake and said it resulte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020