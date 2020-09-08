Left Menu
Development News Edition

DBS is World's Best Bank for the third year in a row

DBS has been recognised as the World's Best Bank for the third year in a row, underscoring the bank's growing presence among banking leaders worldwide.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:21 IST
DBS is World's Best Bank for the third year in a row
DBS. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): DBS has been recognised as the World's Best Bank for the third year in a row, underscoring the bank's growing presence among banking leaders worldwide. DBS' latest global best bank accolade comes from the New York-based financial publication Global Finance, which named DBS' Best Bank in the World' for the second time in three years in its World's Best Global Banks 2020 Awards.

This award underscores the bank's leadership and standing within the global financial community in defining the future of banking, and its commitment to delivering a purpose beyond banking to create a more sustainable future. DBS was also Global Finance's pick for 'Best Bank in the World' in 2018 and was named 'Global Bank of the Year' by The Banker, a publication by Financial Times, in the same year. In 2019, DBS was named 'World's Best Bank' by Euromoney. The 2020 Global Finance title makes it the third consecutive year that DBS has been honoured with a global Best Bank accolade.

"This year, a worldwide pandemic has upended commerce and made forecasting even more difficult, yet business must continue. DBS Bank is exemplary of a bank that was ready for the sharp rise in demand for digital banking services during the pandemic. Over the past decade, it invested heavily in all things digital and created a culture for banking that is inclusive and efficient. Those investments are paying off at a time of economic uncertainty. They have strengthened the bank's resilience and helped it to serve its customers in their time of need," said Joseph D Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "We are honoured to be named Best Bank in the World for the third consecutive year. Without a doubt, Covid-19 is the crisis of our generation. In this extraordinarily difficult time, we recognise the integral role that banks play in supporting employees, customers and the wider community. We are humbled by the acknowledgement of our efforts on this front, particularly how our investments in digital, and our culture of inclusivity, have enabled us to serve customers in their time of need. This underlines our whole focus on being a purpose-driven bank doing real things for real people for real economies," said Piyush Gupta, DBS CEO.

"It is truly inspiring that DBS has been named 'Best Bank in the World' by Global Finance. In India, as in our other core markets, we have been using our strong digital capabilities to support our customers through these challenging times while also helping the wider community through the DBS Stronger Together fund. Further, to complement our strong digital platforms, we have been expanding our branch network in India to support our increased focus on SME and retail banking so as to reach and serve a broader customer base," said Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Local govt undergoes rapid transition and transformation: SALGA President

While there are challenges in municipalities, the local government has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.It is SALGAs view that government, particularly local government, has undergone rapid transition and transf...

Pak arrests seven suspects for transporting people to China for illegal organ transplant

For the first time, Pakistani authorities have arrested seven suspects involved in a major international racket that transported poor and needy people from the country to China for illegal transplant surgeries. The Federal Investigation Age...

Piaggio partners with financing startup for vehicle leasing plans

Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio has partnered with automotive financing startup OTO Capital to offer vehicle leasing plans to the customers of Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. The facility, currently available for customers in Pune an...

COVID-19 fears reduce WB assembly monsoon session to a single day

The monsoon session of West Bengal assembly will be held for only a day on September 9 due to the ongoing pandemic, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday. It had been earlier decided that the House will meet for a two-day session from Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020