Wipro plans to set up Digital Innovation Hub in Germany

Wipro on Tuesday said it plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub at Düsseldorf in Germany that will serve as the IT services major's flagship centre in Europe. The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enabling organisations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities, a statement said. Wipro will also collaborate with institutions and universities in the North Rhine-Westphalia state to develop tailored programmes and career opportunities for young graduates in advanced digital skills and technologies, it added.

Citing data from the European Commission, Wipro said only one out of five companies across the EU is highly digitalised. In addition, around 60 per cent of the large industries and over 90 per cent of the small and medium sized enterprises lag in digital innovation, it added. "We will offer our customers in the German and EU market the ability to leverage our global scale, technical expertise and strategic investments to digitally transform their enterprises," Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said. Wipro's Digital Innovation Hub will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled infrastructure with advanced capabilities, a large pool of experienced digital professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly integrated capabilities, he added.

In a separate statement, Wipro said it has bagged a multi-year global automotive software engineering contract from Marelli. Marelli is a global independent supplier to the automotive sector with operational headquarters at Saitama in Japan and Corbetta in Italy. With around 60,000 employees worldwide, Marelli has 170 facilities and R&D centres across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.4 billion euros in 2019. "The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers," the statement said. As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli's operational efficiency and expedite launch of cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions, it said.

"Wipro is already an IT partner to Marelli, helping the company standardise, simplify and enhance their IT services at a global level. We are glad to be selected as Marelli's engineering partner," Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President (Manufacturing Business Unit) at Wipro, said. With this new engagement, Wipro is confident of driving better business outcomes for automotive consumers, OEMs and Marelli group, he added.

