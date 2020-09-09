Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech trade group urges India not to accept draft report on non-personal data governance

A global tech trade association on Wednesday urged India not to accept the report by the Expert Committee on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework, noting that it has several troubling elements that will threaten foreign investments, create a hostile business environment and have a chilling effect on innovation in the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:08 IST
Tech trade group urges India not to accept draft report on non-personal data governance

A global tech trade association on Wednesday urged India not to accept the report by the Expert Committee on Non-Personal Data Governance Framework, noting that it has several troubling elements that will threaten foreign investments, create a hostile business environment and have a chilling effect on innovation in the country. The government has invited public feedback on the report prepared by a committee of experts on ''non-personal data governance framework''.

An expert panel - chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan - had given recommendations on the proposed rules for non-personal data framework in its report submitted to the government, in July this year. The panel has been tasked to study various issues relating to non-personal data and to make specific suggestions for consideration of the central government on the regulation of non-personal data.

While the Personal Data Protection Bill is still in process, the panel in its report has defined non-personal data as information which is not personal as defined in the bill in the works. In a submission, Washington-based Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) said the report has several troubling elements related to forced data sharing, data localisation and the country’s broader data policy ecosystem.

If adopted by the Government of India, the recommendations in the report would have a significant, negative impact on most if not all companies that do business in India, including through mandatory sharing of proprietary data sets with competitors and the government, ITI said in a statement. ITI said the report if accepted would threaten foreign investments in India, create a hostile business environment, and have a chilling effect on innovation in the country.

“(Data) collection and use are not the exclusive province of a select group of firms, but in fact are increasingly critical to every globally competitive company,” ITI wrote in its comments. “Sectors ranging from manufacturing to agriculture to logistics leverage disparate data sets to drive innovations in new products, services, and processes. The legal framework proposed by the report would impact every major player operating in the Indian economy – as well as their partners – in a manner that undermines the stated objectives of the Report,” ITI said. ITI said the underlying premises of the report are incorrect and unsupported; forced data sharing undermines intellectual property rights; and that the report creates uncertainty and confusion around India’s data policy ecosystem.

ITI said that it is also concerned about data sharing should not be mandatory and forced data localisation serves as a barrier to trade and investment..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment, cancellation of NEET exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET scheduled for September 13. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities...

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...

PM stresses on use of earthen pitchers for drinking water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendors Aatmanirbhar Nidhi PM SVANidhi scheme from Madhya Pradesh and stressed on the use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for dr...

7 deaths, 728 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has reported 728 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases now stands at 94,854, said the State Health Department.Among the total cases, 15,761 are active and 76,624 patients have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020