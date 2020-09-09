Zee Media gets three months' extension for AGM

Zee Media on Wednesday said the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has granted it three months' extension for convening its annual general meeting (AGM) for 2019-20. In view of the approval, the company shall convene its AGM within the extended timeline. The date of the AGM shall be intimated in due course of time, upon approval of the board, it added. "ROC, Mumbai, Maharashtra vide its approval letter dated September 08, 2020, has accorded its approval... allowing the Company to conduct its AGM for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020 on or before December 31, 2020 i.e an extension of three (3) months to hold the AGM," it said in a regulatory filing

Zee Media Corporation (formerly Zee News Ltd) is a news network with 10 news channels in six different languages.