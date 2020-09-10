Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Chouhan talks to Maha CM about oxygen supply to MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray about the supply of oxygen, which he said has been halted from the western state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:05 IST
COVID-19: Chouhan talks to Maha CM about oxygen supply to MP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray about the supply of oxygen, which he said has been halted from the western state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters here, Chouhan said the shortage of oxygen cylinders was a cause for concern and Thackeray has assured him of maintaining the supply to the state.

"The shortage of oxygen was worrying me a lot. I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and requested him not to stop the supply at this difficult time," the chief minister said. Chouhan said his Maharashtra counterpart had said that he too was facing difficulties due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in his state, but has assured of working towards maintaining the supply.

"We have also made alternate arrangements. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh had an oxygen production installed capacity of 50 tonnes, which has now been increased to 120 tonnes. We will take it to 150 tonnes by September 30," Chouhan added. A company called INOX used to supply oxygen from its Nagpur-based plant in Maharashtra, Chouhan said, adding that the firm would now continue the supply from its plants in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has also asked small oxygen plants in Madhya Pradesh to increase their production from the present 50 to 60 percent, the chief minister said. Short-term arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-19 patients are not affected, he said.

"As part of our long-term planning, we have given a green light to INOX to set up an oxygen plant with an installed capacity of 200 tonnes in Mohasa near Babai in Hoshangabad in the next six months," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU, UK in urgent meeting on lawbreaking British Brexit plan

A senior European Union official headed to London Thursday for an emergency meeting with UK officials over Britains plan to break part of the Brexit divorce agreement. Britains decision to break international law by overwriting part of the ...

TheOlta.com - The Ultimate Marketplace for travel

Now, the true essence of destinations can be known directly from offline travel guides partners BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Travel enthusiasts can rejoice as the ultimate travel search engine and market place for everyt...

Rare orchid found for first time in western Himalayas

Liparis Pygmaea, a rare variety of orchid, has been found for the first time in the western Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The flower was spotted by a team of the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department at an altitude of 3,800 ...

EU must consider "severe" sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

European Union leaders should impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greeces deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020