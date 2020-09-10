Utkarsh India gets Brand Makeover with New Website

Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) While others are dreading the time of COVID-19 pandemic, Utkarsh India was gearing up for a bigger leap with its brand identity. And taking the first step towards that goal the company recently launched its new website. Earlier the company adopted a factory-picture specific approach on its website to portray how strong they are in daily operations. But now they have gone for a new-age design that gives a wider picture of building up the nation, with involvement in various projects. The new website has more of an international feel for a global foothold. The navigation has also been enhanced to make the overall experience faster and smoother.

Mr. Sunil Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Utkarsh India Limited said, “A company’s website is like a company’s digital spokesperson speaking about the brand and I believe that just like the company’s spokesperson the website should also have all contents clear and handy. The new website takes the viewers through our journey and achievements and proves testimony to the trust levied by our clients. Our website is an added initiative to our target of taking a step further.” Mr. Utkarsh Bansal - Director, Business Strategies, Utkarsh India Limited is a young energetic leader who is all set to soar and reach the highest peaks of success, when asked about the new website, said, “It’s always important that any communication that speaks about company shall always be in alignment with the company’s thought and aim. Utkarsh India is a name known in both the domestic and international market equally well. The new website speaks about our products, projects and it is a way to present the journey of decades with a click to our viewers.” The website now has a separate section on the application which describes how Utkarsh India is building the nation and forays into segments like Road Safety Systems, Area Lightning Illumination, Telecommunication, Utility, Smart City Application, Water Transportation and Industrial Application. The website also takes the viewers through detailed information on projects that Utkarsh India had undertaken and completed. It has been meticulously planned while keeping in mind the aesthetics of the company. The colour scheme is soft, elegant and meaningful. The contents are easy to read and have been elegantly written so that the visitor can get a better understanding of the company in a brief read. Its visually appealing interface with a classy layout subtly roars about Utkarsh India’s legacy. The company section now talks about their achievements in a detailed fashion focusing on each milestone that it has achieved over time. The web site has been made keeping in mind the B2B and B2C traffic, with showcasing Kharaj Mukherjee as the Brand Ambassador for PVC pipes and fittings Utkarsh India is a name that needs no introduction when you talk about the pioneers in the high-end infrastructure engineering products segment. Since its inception, the company has always been on the go delivering quality to its clients. Today, Utkarsh is truly a name that personifies the terms “Atmanirbhar” or “Make in India”, and is making a difference in all the segments whether its airport, railways, highways, roadways etc. With quality products in its portfolio, the company is dedicated to building India into a better nation for a brighter tomorrow.

Throughout the years Utkrash India has diversified into manufacturing of various products and verticals. The brand new website in a jiffy gives us an idea of the variety of products from the various segment that Utkarsh India caters to like engineering and pipes and fitting products for eg. Metal Beam Crash Barrier, High Mast Lighting Systems, Street Light Pole, Railway Electrification Structures, Transmission Towers, Telecom Towers, PVC Pipes & Fittings, HDPE Pipes. At a glance, any visitor on the website can now understand that the brand speaks the story of humongous achievements and their testimonials section corroborates the claim directly from the satisfied customers. Utkarsh India Limited, which is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, has evolved over the years as an enterprise meeting global demands and contributing towards improving the quality of life world over. Established as a preferred manufacturer in the infrastructure segments across India, Utkarsh today caters to a wide customer base across the globe, exporting to Germany, Belgium, UK, Lithuania, Poland, Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Reunion Islands, Madagascar, Malawi among others.

Image 1: Utkarsh India Image 2: Mr. Utkarsh Bansal - Director, Business Strategies, Utkarsh India Limited