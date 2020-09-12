Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. proposes to waive minimum flight requirements for airlines until March 2021

The FAA said it proposed extending temporary waivers of the requirements at New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that were set to expire in October. At four other U.S. airports where the FAA has a formal schedule-review process - Chicago O’Hare, Newark, Los Angeles and San Francisco - the agency proposes to extend credits to airlines for flights that were canceled due to the coronavirus as though those flights were operated.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 01:04 IST
U.S. proposes to waive minimum flight requirements for airlines until March 2021
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it favors the extension of temporary waivers of minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The FAA said it proposed extending temporary waivers of the requirements at New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that were set to expire in October.

At four other U.S. airports where the FAA has a formal schedule-review process - Chicago O'Hare, Newark, Los Angeles and San Francisco - the agency proposes to extend credits to airlines for flights that were canceled due to the coronavirus as though those flights were operated. The FAA said it planned to impose some conditions on the waivers and that slots that are not operated for extended periods should be made available to other airlines on a temporary basis.

American Airlines Inc, Delta Air Lines, Inc JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines last week urged the administration to extend relief. Major airline groups cited "historically low levels of bookings, with overall bookings down 82% year-on-year for 2020 compared to the outlook for 2019; consumer demand that continues to fall... and the need for schedule flexibility to support sustainable loads," the FAA said.

Spirit Airlines opposed extension of the waivers, arguing that "public policy should be directed toward enabling the free market to reallocate the use of these slots/authorizations – a public resource – such that passengers receive greater choice among offerings in these key markets." The FAA said its proposal "reflects a delicate balancing of the competing interests of carriers interested in conducting ad hoc operations... against the interests of incumbent carriers seeking maximum flexibility in making scheduling and operational decisions in an uncertain environment with ongoing COVID-19-related impacts."

Delta told the FAA it projected operating 50%-60% of its slot portfolio in New York and Washington airports in November.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Buccaneers WR Evans practices, but listed as doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but is listed as doubtful for Sundays season opener against the host New Orleans Saints. Evans, who was seen catching fade passes from quarte...

Atmosphere could be tense as Astros, Dodgers meet again

After a rare Friday off day for both teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get set to play host to the Houston Astros for a brief two-game series starting Saturday in the first meeting between the teams since an emotionally-charged matchup on...

US STOCKS-Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

The Nasdaq slid and the SP 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages posting their second straight weekly decline.After hitting a record high o...

NFL monitoring air quality, could postpone 49ers opener

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to adjust if the NFL moves the Week 1 game from Santa Clara due to the raging fires and poor air quality in northern California. The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020